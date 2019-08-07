"The Gin Game" Broadway Opening Night - After Party
James Earl Jones Signs On For 'Coming To America' Sequel

August 7, 2019 - 5:16 pm by Camille Augustin

The news follows Jones' return to the silver screen after he reprised his voice role of Mufasa in the 'Lion King' live-action remake.

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), it was announced that veteran actor James Earl Jones signed on for the Coming to America sequel. According to Deadline, Jones, alongside fellow actor Paul Bates, will reprise their roles of King Jaffe Joffer and Oha, respectively.

Coming to America debuted in 1988, following the story of Prince Akeem and his right-hand man Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they searched to find Akeem's queen-to-be in Queens, New York. The sequel will place Akeem and Semmi back stateside as they search for Akeem's son, Lavelle, a child he was unaware of but must now tailor him to become the next prince of the fictional Zamunda.

Recently, it was revealed that Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Kiki Layne will be a part of the sequel's cast. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will write the script while Craig Brewer will serve as the director.

The film will premiere on Dec. 18, 2020.

The film will premiere on Dec. 18, 2020.

Twitter Is Up In Arms About Someone's List Of The Top 50 Rappers Of All-Time

Creepy And Kooky: Snoop Dogg Will Voice Cousin It In New 'Addams Family' Movie

Snoop Dogg is about to become creepy and kooky. The Doggfather himself is lending his vocal talents to the role of Cousin It in the animated re-telling of The Addams Family.

The film, which finds the family moving to New Jersey, additionally stars Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Bette Midler (Grandmama) and many more.

According to the trailer, Cousin It is a cane-toting pimp, who is first seen driving down the street to Snoop's Pharrell-produced hit "Drop It Like It's Hot." The trailer also seems to include a song from Quavo of Migos.

The film releases on Oct. 11. Check out the trailer above.

I’m IT and yall gotta #MeetTheAddams this Halloween🕷 🕸 @MeetTheAddams pic.twitter.com/LRcAto2q5n

— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 7, 2019

Actor Jussie Smollett Appears Outside Of Court After It Was Announced That All Charges Have Been Dropped Against Him
There Are 'No Plans' To Bring Jussie Smollett Back To 'Empire'

According to an official statement from the CEO of FOX, there are no plans whatsoever to bring Jussie Smollett back to the hit show, Empire.

Per PEOPLE, the actor, who is not returning for the show's sixth season, shouldn't be expected to even make cameos. During the network's Television Critics Association tour on Wednesday (Aug. 7), Fox's CEO Charlie Collier announced the news.

“We as much as anything in case like this, you try to get all the information and make a good decision,” Collier said. “[Lee Daniels] is right, there’s no plans for Jussie to return to Empire … typically it’s about gathering right info and making sure we’re making the right decisions.”

Smollett was indicted in March on 16 counts of disorderly conduct, after he allegedly filed a false police report. He claims that he was attacked by two Trump supporters physically and verbally in Chicago. All charges against him were dropped in March, however the FBI is currently investigating why they were dismissed.

“If it turned out that [Jussie orchestrated the attack], was guilty, and all of it’s accurate, then it will feel like a betrayal,” Daniels told Vulture.

A Five-Part Docuseries On Tupac And Afeni Shakur Is Coming To FX

FX will debut a five-part documentary series on Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network announced Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour Tuesday (Aug. 6).

Helmed by Defiant Ones director, Allen Hughes, the docuseries highlights Tupac and Afeni's "unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice," and will be told by those who knew mother and son. As previously reported, Hughes brokered a deal with Tupac's estate to produce a five-part documentary on what was described at the time as "the first definitive, comprehensive project on [Tupac] Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate."

Tupac’s story has been explored in multiple projects, such as the 2002 true crime documentary, Biggie and Tupac, and Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders released in 2015. Outlaw marks the first cable T.V. series to exclusively focus on the late hip-hop legend and his activist mother, since her death in 2016.

FX also revealed a slate of new productions including Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series about hip-hop’s power brokers who operate in the shadows of the culture, Pride a six-part documentary on the LGBTQ community’s fight for civl rights, and Women in Comedy, which delves into how standup comedy has changed for women comics in the post-Me Too era.

No date has been announced for the upcoming projects.

Cyntoia Brown Inks Book Deal Prior To Prison Release

Five-Part Docuseries On Tupac And Afeni Shakur Heading To FX

The VIBE Q: Revisit The Late Toni Morrison's May 1998 Interview