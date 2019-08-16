Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Available On Most Streaming Platforms

Spotify and Apple Music were left out of the deal.

In 1996, Jay-Z released his debut studio album Reasonable Doubt. Twenty-three years later, the Brooklyn native's widely-celebrated project finds a new home on several streaming services. Since 2015, Reasonable Doubt was solely available on TIDAL.

On Friday (Aug. 16), the billionaire's independent distribution company, Equity Distribution, announced the decision that allows the soundscape to be streamed on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Napster, Slacker, SoundCloud, Tesla, iTunes, Google Play Music, Pandora, and YouTube Music Premium. Spotify and Apple Music aren't listed in the deal.

"Reasonable Doubt is one of the preeminent albums in history and we're thrilled to distribute this classic body of work to music lovers worldwide," Krystian Santini, president of Equity Distribution, said in a statement. "This is a landmark milestone for Equity Distribution and we look forward to continuing to expand our platform and collaborate with talented artists from different backgrounds." Equity Distribution also allows artists to share their projects while remaining the sole owner of their masters.

'Reasonable Doubt' is the debut studio album by #JAYZ @s_c_ released on June 25th 1996, by Roc-A-Fella Records. Today, 'Reasonable Doubt' is distributed by #EQDistro. What’s your favorite record from the album? Footage courtesy of @TIDAL https://t.co/maQg1GryJD pic.twitter.com/umWlsADEr7 — EQDistro (@EQDistro) August 16, 2019

Dubbed an album that Jay-Z said "literally saved my life," the 14-track body of music boasts singles like "Can't Knock the Hustle," "Ain't No Ni**a," "Dead Presidents II," and other melodies like "Can I Live," "Regrets," and "22 Two's." According to photographer Jonathan Mannion, who captured the album's cover, Reasonable Doubt was originally titled Heir to the Throne. In a 1997 interview that resurfaced around the album's 20th anniversary, Jay-Z explained how the title came to be.

“We named the album Reasonable Doubt because you know, with anything you do in life, people will judge you," he said. "Whether it be interviews or radio or whatever you do in life people will judge you. The album is like basically on trial. You either going to like it or you don’t.”