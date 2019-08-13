Jay-Z And Roc Nation Partner With The NFL

The partnership will name Jay-Z and Roc Nation as the new Live Music Entertainment Strategist.

Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the National Football League (NFL) have officially joined forces. The New York Times reports (Aug. 14) that Jay-Z and his team will consult on the Super Bowl halftime show with plans to usher in high-level talent to perform at the events. Roc Nation will also be a part of the league's premier social initiatives.

The inked deal raises concerns as Jay-Z has been considered one of Colin Kaepernick's most vocal supporters. Kaepernick has yet to land with a team, spanning 895 days after peacefully protesting social injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem at the beginning of football games. Hov's new role will also allow him to be deeply rooted in the league's social justice campaign "Inspire Change," which donates "money to groups fighting justice reform, opportunities in economically challenged areas and better relations between local communities," as reported by the Times.

"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," the 4:44 rapper told the Times. "They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."

"We don't want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "I think that's a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally."