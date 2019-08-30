Jay-Z and Roger Goodell
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z's Roc Nation And NFL Announce 'Inspire Change' With Rapsody And Meek Mill

August 30, 2019 - 12:57 pm by Alexis Reese

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL have been the targets of controversy since announcing their partnership in mid-August, but on Friday (Aug. 31), they revealed their first project. The pair have announced an initiative called Inspire Change, and have presented hip-hop artists Meek Mill and Rapsody, and pop star Meghan Trainor, as the inaugural Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 season.

Inspire Change "showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America." The initiative will sell apparel, and dedicate the proceeds to three areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. It also includes community activation, grassroots funding, and sharing stories of change.

The initiative will also include a Song of the Seasons campaign, as reported by Complex. It will highlight mainstream and emerging artists of all genres. A selection of songs will be introduced in NFL monthly promotions, proceeds will be given to Inspire Change.

A free concert on Thursday (Sept.5) in Chicago's Grant Park will start off the NFL Kickoff Experience with a performance by Meek Mill that will be included in a portion of the Chicago pregame show.

Rapsody is set to host an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring session at the Chicago-based organization, BBF Family Services and Crushers Club. The event will give attendees the opportunity to receive mentorship from Roc Nation, the NFL, Chi-Town community leaders, and more.

 

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Rick Ross Says Past Seizures Were Partly Due To Codeine Usage

Rick Ross’ memoir, Hurricanes, will be available on Sept. 3, but ahead of its release the Florida native is sharing a gripping passage from the book. In an interview with People, the “Hustlin'” rapper shared that his past seizures were partly due to consuming large amounts of codeine.

In order to get a handle of stress, Ross said he abused the drug to the point where it began to affect his health. “When I woke up in the hospital and I had so many people around me, so many homies, it felt like I was in V.I.P. or some sh*t,” he said. “But it was more like, ‘Damn, we gotta do some special things.’”

The 43-year-old entertainer also revealed that he combined codeine with other substances and unspecified drugs. “That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting,” he admitted. “[I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

Since 2011, Ross’ seizures have been documented. At one time, he said he boarded a plane and encountered an episode. Then in 2018, he experienced another seizure before a New York City show which solidified his plans to change his diet. “I cut the sodas out and I drink a lot more water," he said. "That, adding in some vegetables and I get a lot more rest.”

Continue Reading
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
Kash Doll accepts an award onstage during BET's Social Awards 2018 at Tyler Perry Studio on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

Kash Doll Surprises Expecting Mothers At Community Baby Shower

Kash Doll received a warm welcome after she surprised hundreds of soon-to-be-parents at the 7th Annual Breastfeeding Awareness Comunity Baby Shower on Detroit's east side.

Hosted by the Detroit Health Department,  Michigan Chronicle reports that the shower attendees were learning about the perks of breastfeeding, infant mortality rates, and life as new parents before the "Ice Me Out" rapper dropped by to share a few kind words and even performed her hit single.

Glowing in a bubble-gum pink top, denim mini-skirt and Chanel chained belt, the rapper touched on the importance of a healthy birth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Its such a good thing to be involved in the community #DetroitHealthDepartment #WicClinic #kashdoll 🎀🤞🏾

A post shared by Kash Doll🎀 (@kdkashdoll) on Aug 30, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

"Knowing that a lot of women in Michigan listen to my music, I wanted to come here and give them a word so that they can birth healthy, beautiful babies," Detroit's west side native said. "I'm a healthy adult because my mom breastfed me and I want our babies to be healthy as well. It starts from the womb."

As a star in the rap industry, Doll also takes time to give back to women in her hometown. She has held high school prom giveaways and also paid tuition for a handful of young women to attend phlebotomy school in 2018.

The rapper recently released her new single "Ready Set" with Big Sean.

Continue Reading
Tevin-y-Simone-Biles-Internet
Facebook

Brother Of Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Charged With Triple Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with three murders during a 2018 shooting on New Year's Eve in Ohio.

All charges were announced in a  joint statement by Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office as reported by CNN announcing that Biles-Thomas, an active duty member of the Army,  was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

The night of the shooting involved a group of uninvited guests that walked into an Airbnb property where a fight broke out, according to authorities. The altercation resulted in gunfire where Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, both died at the scene. A third victim, Devaughn Gibson, 23, later died at the hospital.

According to NBC News, the indictment reads that Biles-Thomas, "had a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that he possessed the firearm, or used it to facilitate" crimes.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek for these victims."

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday (Sept. 13). He is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia.

Continue Reading

