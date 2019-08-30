NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 14: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Jay Z at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement at Roc Nation on August 14, 2019 in New York City.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation And NFL Announce 'Inspire Change' With Rapsody And Meek Mill

Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL have been the targets of controversy since announcing their partnership in mid-August, but on Friday (Aug. 31), they revealed their first project. The pair have announced an initiative called Inspire Change, and have presented hip-hop artists Meek Mill and Rapsody, and pop star Meghan Trainor, as the inaugural Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 season.

Inspire Change "showcases how the players, owners and the league work together to create positive change in communities across America." The initiative will sell apparel, and dedicate the proceeds to three areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. It also includes community activation, grassroots funding, and sharing stories of change.

The initiative will also include a Song of the Seasons campaign, as reported by Complex. It will highlight mainstream and emerging artists of all genres. A selection of songs will be introduced in NFL monthly promotions, proceeds will be given to Inspire Change.

A free concert on Thursday (Sept.5) in Chicago's Grant Park will start off the NFL Kickoff Experience with a performance by Meek Mill that will be included in a portion of the Chicago pregame show.

Rapsody is set to host an Inspire Change Speed Mentoring session at the Chicago-based organization, BBF Family Services and Crushers Club. The event will give attendees the opportunity to receive mentorship from Roc Nation, the NFL, Chi-Town community leaders, and more.