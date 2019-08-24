Jeezy Test Drives Job As Meteorologist On The Weather Channel

A chance of sno is in Atlanta's near future.

In promotion of his latest studio album, TM104: Legend Of The Snowman, the Atlanta native took to The Weather Channel in his hometown to give viewers the prognosis for the week. Since climate change is ramping up day by day, Jeezy didn’t hesitate when he saw the forecast predicted a chance of snow everyday.

The weather man recently debuted the aforementioned album to fanfare. In recent interviews, he mentioned this is his last album with Def Jam and rounds out his Thug Motivation series which began in 2005.

TM104 features CeeLo Green, Queen Naija, Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Rick Ross and more. “All the records that I did, even the ones that didn’t make the album, they were all true to me,” he said to Billboard. “It’s what true thug motivation means. Just like everything that I’ve done, I put my heart into it like it was my first album. Like it was my first ad-lib. Like it was my first rodeo.”