Jeezy Unveils ’TM104: The Legend Of The Snowman’ Tracklist Feat. Meek Mill, John Legend And More

Young Jeezy plans to round out his discography with a star-studded tracklist for TM104: The Legend of the Snowman (Aug. 23). The Atlanta native revealed the features for his final studio album on Monday (Aug. 19), presenting guest spots from Queen Naija, Ty Dolla $ign, Meek Mill, Gunna, Rick Ross, John Legend, CeeLo Green, Noah Scharf, and Ball Greezy.

“Greatest story ever told!!” Jeezy captioned the announcement on Twitter. TM104 will be the final chapter in Jeezy’s Thug Motivation series, which began in 2005. In 2001, Jeezy began his journey with Thuggin’ Under the Influence (T.U.I.).

In an interview with Billboard, the 41-year-old said he revisited his past albums in order to inform his ideas for this upcoming project. “When I was writing 104, I wanted to go back to what I know but I want to sound new but at the same time, I don't want to feel like I'm trying to keep all the times because real music and a real message is timeless,” he said. “And that's why it was effective listening to those records because they got me to feel his hype as they did when I first heard them in the gym or on the road or whatever. It’s the same feeling when I said certain things so that's what I want for 104 and the only way that I can do that is by listening to all those bodies of work as a whole not good a song.”

In May 2018, Jeezy shared the news that he was finished making music. During his Cold Summer Tour, the “Seen It All” rapper said “It was inspiring seeing my day one fans since my first album & class TM 101 come out every night. Now class is coming to a end. It’s time for Graduation! My last album & final class: TM104 - #TrustYaProcess.”