Jidenna's "Tribe" Video Is A Head-Spinning Party

August 1, 2019 - 6:29 pm by Alexis Reese

"That's my tribe!"

Artists have dropped hits praising their friends, family, and close social groups like Big Sean, Jay-Z, and Kanye's "Clique" and Terror Squad's "Lean Back." Now, Jidenna has added his latest anthem "Tribe" into the shuffle and released its accompanying music.

The Grammy award-nominated rapper, singer, producer, artist, and actor released Stankonia and Shrine-inspired visual Thursday (Aug. 1) showing a hyped house party filled with friends indulging in a few essentials (eating, drinking, and smoking) as they dance and bust some moves. With the hookah in the living room, a swing in the kitchen, and a dominoes game in the backyard, you can't help but wish you'd gotten an invite.

Embracing the camaraderie, the intro sets the tone for the bass-booming single. Who you with?/ Who your crew, who your clique?/Who your fam, who your city?/Who your gang, who you rep?

In addition to the surprise release of "Tribe," the classic man debuted another single "Sufi Woman" which taps in drums, auto-tune and global sounds. His sophomore album 85 To Africa drops Aug. 23, before he kicks off the domestic leg of his 85 To Africa Tour in Sacramento, CA on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Watch the Allie Avital-directed visual above.

Ava DuVernay Shares Devastating Detail About Korey Wise's Girlfriend

Free Nationals Drop Collage Of Beautiful Images On "Time" Featuring Mac Miller And Kali Uchis

Through animated images of an otherworldly universe, a retro record player and array of different soft tone hues, Free National’s anthem about a lover’s quarrel swallows you up upon first listen. Then to top it off, as the montages start swirling into new worlds, Kali Uchis’ sweet vocals caress the message on the track while the late Mac Miller delivers the brash truth.

The Free Nationals, who are made up of Anderson .Paak’s tour band, performed at Miller’s celebration of life concert and served as the main house band for the event, which featured performances from the likes of SZA, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples and more.

"Time" follows the band's first debut single "Beauty & Essex," which dropped last October, Spin reports.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

6/12 . 🤩 Our new song with our brother @macmiller & the beautiful @kaliuchis 🍭 This song was so much fun to make and is exactly how we want to remember our brother Mac ❤️ we hope you guys like it Mixed by @drewmixit & @callumconnorxx Mastered: @themasteringpalace Art: @robertbeattyart

A post shared by Free Nationals (@freenationals) on Jun 10, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Watch the video for "Time" above.

Continue Reading
Masego-Queen-Tings-Video
YouTube

Masego Drops Mesmerizing "Queen Tings" Visual With Tiffany Gouché

Masego's "Queen Tings" is an audio wonder on its own but with the visual finally coming to public view, the song has reached new cinematic heights.

Released Wednesday (Aug 31), the video depicts a world of beautiful queens with Masego showing off his sax skills. Directed by Brilliant Garcia, the video is a sentiment to the diaspora of black women which plays perfectly to the track. Singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché (Lalah Hathaway, Solange) also appears in the video with her verse serving as an ode to motherhood.

Fans received pieces of the video last year including Garcia's involvement and stills.

https://twitter.com/UncleSego/status/1035518017021460480

Here are a few of the Queens In the “Queen Tings” video. And for those who think they’ve heard the whole song. Nah, I finished it. You’ll hear on the album. Sept 7th pic.twitter.com/HPQc6jNowu

— Maségo (@UncleSego) August 31, 2018

"Queen Tings" was released last year just before the artist dropped his full-length debut album, Lady Lady. Produced by Johnny Hernandez, the track was seemingly freestyled due to his excitement about well, blackness.

"'Queen Tings' was a combination of my excitement for Black Panther, Black History Month, and my upcoming trip to Cape Town,” he told Essence. “I was in the studio with Kojo and Nicky [Quinn], talking and playing beats and then Nicky put on the beat for ‘Queen Tings’ and the song pretty much wrote itself,” he added. “We dropped a short version of it that same day.”

He also praised Gouché for her silky smooth verse. “She blessed the song with the perfect verse,” he said. “I knew she was a fit for the song. She knocked it out. I’m funny about collabs but I knew she needed to be on this song and it was exactly what it needed.”

Speaking with VIBE last year, Masego shared other inspirations for his career. "After my glow up stage is done, I want to just go off wherever Adele is chilling right now,” he said. “I want to like just be in the thick of things. I think [Lady Lady] is going to be lovely in the sense of it’s going to give you that next threshold."

Enjoy "Queen Tings" below.

Continue Reading
Rick-Ross-50-Cent-Beef-Comments
Getty Images

50 Cent Offers Mature Response To Rick Ross Saying He No Longer Has Value In Hip-Hop

Nothing is new under the sun, including the way Rick Ross and 50 Cent feel about each other. The two are currently on a promo run and have managed to take us back to the early aughts with their recent interviews.

First up is Rick Ross, who recently stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood to talk about his upcoming tenth album Port of Miami 2. During the interview, Ross talked about having a record with Lil Wayne and Pusha T on his album. When asked if would be open to working with 50 Cent the rapper said the rapper no longer has value in the rap space.

"Honestly, I'm a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it," he said. "But not being funny, homie just ain't that dude no more. We [were] riding through L.A. smoking to "Hate It or Love It" yesterday. That s**t was dope. We [were] saluting Cool & Dre, that's Miami who did the production. Game, 50 Cent... That was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course."

He continued, "Drake could hit me, and say, 'Rozay I got 50 on the record.' And if he was still dope like he was eight years ago? Rozay will lace that."

Their beef dates back to 2009 after the two apparently traded sour looks at a BET event. From there, diss records arose and levels of petty were unlocked with Ross dumping out Vitamin Water and 50 Cent partying with Ross' ex-girlfriend. During Rozay's recent health woes, 50 mocked him on Instagram. Their spat also headed to the courtroom with lawsuits related to Ross using the beat to "In Da Club."

Just a mess.

Mr. Curtis Jackson was made aware of Ross recent comments during an interview with Complex where he talked about the final season of his critically acclaimed series, Power. When asked about the comments and if he would be open to a collaboration, 50 appeared calm and collected while sharing his response.

"I don't know what his value is to music culture at this moment," he said. "I never made music with him. I don't have an interest in making music with him. A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they're one-trick ponies, so they're going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it's not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it's not a lot going on there."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rick Ross said he wouldn't collab with 50 Cent because he "just ain't that dude no more." 50 sat down with #ComplexNews and responded.

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Jul 31, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

You can watch both interviews up top.

Continue Reading

