Joe Budden Addresses 'False Narrative' About Him Tearing Down Women

August 15, 2019 - 9:07 am by VIBE

Joe Budden is denying claims that he tears down and disrespects women in a new interview with Variety. The accusation was one of the many things he was confronted about during his headline-making visit to Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio earlier this week.

"That’s such a false narrative, I don’t understand where comes from and it shouldn’t be created," he told the publication. "I was raised by a single mom. I was raised to believe — and I still believe — that women are the greatest creatures on this f**king earth. The greatest. I don’t understand where that comes from."

“There's nothing to defend,” he continued. “I wouldn’t even dignify it. What conversation are we having? It has to be with someone who isn’t familiar with me...I’m not really perception-based. I’m black and white. If it’s true, great. If not, y'all have a blast with it as long as it’s not altering anything. That couldn’t be further from the truth."

He closed by stating that musicians and entertainers have to “convey certain things” for their audience, and in Minaj’s case, that meant “berating” him.

“I think that was really important for her, so get it off! Cook. I’m numb, it’s not going to bother me,” he explained. “It’s not gonna affect me. What people say online isn’t going to bother me. I know you don’t feel like that. I know you’re leaving here to come do my podcast — it’s theatrics at the end of the day. I don’t pay that no mind."

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

Get Ready For Dave Chappelle's 5th Netflix Stand-Up Special, 'Sticks & Stones'

Dave Chappelle's comedic return just won't let up. With four Netflix comedy specials in the bag, the funnyman is returning to the streaming platform with another stand-up comedy special, Sticks & Stones.

To announce its upcoming premiere, Netflix released a one-minute teaser of Chappelle randomly walking through a desert as Morgan Freeman's god-like voiceover adds a bit of comic relief.

"This is Dave. He tells jokes for a living. Hopefully, he makes people laugh." But these days," he sighs, "It's a high stakes game.

"How did we get here? I wonder...I don't mean that metaphorically. I'm really asking. How did Dave get here? What the f**k is this?"

In 2017, Chappelle dropped four stand-up specials: Deep in the Heart of Texas, The Age of Spin, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelation. Later this year, he'll become the 5th black comedian to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor award. Richard Pryor was the first honoree in 1998, followed by Whoopi Goldberg in 2001, Bill Cosby in 2009, and Eddie Murphy in 2015.

Sticks & Stones is set to premiere on Monday, August 26 on Netflix. Watch the randomly funny teaser clip above.

2009 BET Awards - Press Room 2009 BET Awards - Press Room
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trina Clears The Air On "BAPS" Video And Rumored Rift With Nicki Minaj

Earlier this week, Reginald Saunders, an A&R representing Trina, alleged that Nicki Minaj was slow to promote and shoot a video for the pair's collaborative song, "BAPS." The statement garnered a response from Minaj on her Beats 1 Queen Radio platform, which then prompted Trina to share her side of the controversy.

On Wednesday evening (Aug. 14), the Diamond Princess artist took to Instagram Live to take accountability for what has been said by her A&R and state that Minaj did her part. "This is my situation, This is my issue, this is my album, this is my brand, this is my name," she said. "I built it from the ground up, therefore I would do anything necessary to protect that."

The Miami native chalked up the situation to bad business and said the "BAPS" video in question is not the issue. "I had a 45-minute conversation on the phone with Nicki Minaj about business, about my record, about my song, about everything," she continued. "It's not about a video, it's bigger than a video. The video is just a portion of what's happening. This is more about making sure the business is right, making sure the radio is right, making sure the record is doing whatever it needs to be doing on radio. I had this conversation with my team, full out, full-fledged. Everybody understands this, everybody understood this. There was never a discussion that the video was never going to be done, that wasn't the discussion we had. The discussion was more so about the business."

Before stating that there's no beef between her and Minaj, Trina addressed her team for speaking on any matters concerning her brand before she had a chance to clear the air. "My team speaking out, my team got so much to say, Imma take the blame for my team because guess what? Me and my team, we dropped the ball," she said. "Bad business is what's causing all of this havoc to happen. All of this nonsense, all of this drama, these feelings, this personal, everybody got an opinion, that's what it is, it's bad business. It has nothing do with any artist that's featured on my album. It has something to do with me trusting people that let me down."

Putting the blame on her back, Trina said she will come out victorious from the encounter, highlighting the work she put in to create The One album. "I worked six years for this. I don't expect nobody, not Nick, not nobody else on the album, not my team, not nobody, to do what I need to be done for my project," she stated.

Trina's sixth studio album was released in mid-June, featuring artists like 2 Chainz, K. Michelle, Lil Wayne, Plies, Kelly Price, and more.

Trina Has SPOKEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/v91elPTG4n

— . (@DOLCEGAYBANA) August 15, 2019

Watch the full video below.

nessa-jay-z-nfl-comments-1565876295
Getty Images

Nessa Blasts JAY-Z And NFL For New Partnership On Hot 97

It was announced yesterday (Aug. 14) that the NFL was collaborating with JAY-Z for an “entertainment and social justice partnership.” Through the deal, the Brooklyn boy and his team will reportedly consult of the Super Bowl halftime show, and Roc Nation will be part of the company’s social initiatives.

"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," The Jigga Man said. ”They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."

However, his new role raised questions as to whether free agent Colin Kaepernick would be involved, especially since Hov has been a vocal supporter of the footballer. Kaep’s girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, confirms he is not involved and did not speak to JAY-Z about it. She aired out her thoughts on Hot 97 on Aug. 14 in response to the news.

“The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in Social Justice,” she reportedly said. Her key quotes were captured in a series of tweets.

“I don’t mind you doing a business deal, but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity,” she continued. Kaepernick has not played in a professional football game since 2017, and has accused the league of blackballing him for silently protesting the National Anthem.

“[Kaepernick] didn’t just take a knee, he put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it,” Nessa said. “Jay has phenomenal music, he’s done so much, nobody’s taking that away from him! Do your business! But don’t talk to me about that League when they’re doing dishonorable things.”

Read her comments in the thread below.

“The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in Social Justice.” - Nessa.

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“I don’t mind you doing a business deal - but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity.” - Nessa

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“He didn’t just take a knee, he Put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it”

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“He didn’t just take a knee, he Put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it”

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“This person working with this league wore Colin’s Jersey - But some people don’t understand what’s going on.

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“This person working with this league wore Colin’s Jersey - But some people don’t understand what’s going on.

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“You don’t have to report to anybody! - but don’t you dare call it a social justice reform attempt when it comes to working with that company. Don’t mess with my family!”

— Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

He is using the same talking points the league uses to deflect from the truth 🤢 it’s pretty sad. https://t.co/tVXOfSIF2Q

— NESSA (@nessnitty) August 15, 2019

THIS is a lie. COLIN never spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWmoXS4JVJ pic.twitter.com/2bjSIEtnjQ

— NESSA (@nessnitty) August 14, 2019

