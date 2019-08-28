Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song
inger Joe Lewis Thomas arrives at the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

August 28, 2019 - 12:11 pm by Desire Thompson

There's just something about Joe's velvet and soulful voice that catches the ear and the heart. It's why a good number of his songs like "I Wanna Know" and "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" are still in heavy R&B rotation. It's also why many fans were outraged when they didn't hear his voice welcome them to the season 6 premiere of Power last week.

"Big Rich Town" by 50 Cent and Joe has been the theme song of the hit show since its creation in 2014 until the entertainer released the remix this month with Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. While there's nothing wrong with Songz's vocals, fans are comfortable with Joe's version of the song, which caused a hilarious social media uproar over the weekend.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), Joe finally responded to all of the memes and fan love for his version on social media. "All in favor say I! FANS HAVE A LOT OF #Power," he said. "Y'all are amazing! Will hit y'all once I'm settled in Africa. @50cent - ALL LOVE. We made a classic."

50 Cent joked about changing the theme song back to Joe's version after the uproar. "These motherf**kers talking about Trey Songz, all haven't bought a Joe CD in years and yall wanna talk about Trey Songz," he joked. "Trey did that as a favor to me. I'm a have to put it back the way it was."

Which version do you like better? Take a listen to both and enjoy the jokes below.

 

 

Facts if it ait broke dont try to fix it #power #powerthemesong #theme #song #jesshilarious #lol #50cent #50

