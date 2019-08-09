John Singleton’s Mother Reportedly Named Executor Of His Estate

John Singleton’s mother snagged a legal victory following a monthslong court battle with her granddaughter. According to The Blast, Sheila Ward has officially been named executor of the late director’s estate.

Ward initially attempted to garner control of the estate after Singleton suffered a stroke in April. Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra, objected to the legal filing and contradicted claims made by her grandmother, including that her father was left comatose following a “major stroke.” In her legal filing, Cleopatra alleged that her grandmother, who was Singleton’s business manager, attempted to shut his children out financially, abused her power, and “bullied and abandoned” her father since childhood.

In June, Ward filed emergency documents in which she claimed that her son’s personal belongings were stolen from his home. Singleton’s only will was drafted in the early ‘90s before many of his children were born. The will named his eldest daughter, Justice, as inheriting his multi-million dollar estate.

The Los Angeles native, who died in April, was father to seven children. The youngest of the brood, a son named Seven, was with his girlfriend, Rayvon Jones. According to TMZ, Ward posted a lengthy message on Facebook where she claimed that before Singleton died he was vomiting blood and experienced trimmers while taking a bath with his young son. She alleges that Singleton could barely lift himself out of the tub and that Jones sent him to bed instead of calling 911. "I can't stop thinking about this truth. Can't blame them. Don't blame them," Ward allegedly wrote. "I feel so sorry for them because they must live with it."

Jones denies the allegations and was reportedly shocked by Ward's claims.