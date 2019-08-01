Kanye West Is Reportedly Building A Housing Project In California
Among his talents, Kanye West is delving into the real estate world. The Life of Pablo rapper is reportedly developing a community on a 300-acre land he purchased a few years ago in Calabasas, California. As per TMZ, West is constructing 50-feet tall dome-like structures that will attempt to disrupt the class divides between the rich and the poor.
These structures serve as prototypes for a future type of home. With this construction, Ye hopes to build a housing community. Reportedly, the project began a few weeks ago with dozens of construction workers on site. It seems like West's team is studying different types of housing units from various time periods to serve as inspiration for this project.
Prototypes of Kanye West's new housing projects 👀 pic.twitter.com/3WPrc3vgIT
In a recent Forbes cover story, journalist Zack O’Malley details West’s burgeoning project. During Malley’s time with the 42-year-old artist, he describes what the housing project looks like and its possible purpose, writing, "He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top."