Kash Doll Surprises Expecting Mothers At Community Baby Shower

"It's such a good thing to be involved in the community."

Kash Doll received a warm welcome after she surprised hundreds of soon-to-be-parents at the 7th Annual Breastfeeding Awareness Comunity Baby Shower on Detroit's east side.

Hosted by the Detroit Health Department, Michigan Chronicle reports that the shower attendees were learning about the perks of breastfeeding, infant mortality rates, and life as new parents before the "Ice Me Out" rapper dropped by to share a few kind words and even performed her hit single.

Glowing in a bubble-gum pink top, denim mini-skirt and Chanel chained belt, the rapper touched on the importance of a healthy birth.

"Knowing that a lot of women in Michigan listen to my music, I wanted to come here and give them a word so that they can birth healthy, beautiful babies," Detroit's west side native said. "I'm a healthy adult because my mom breastfed me and I want our babies to be healthy as well. It starts from the womb."

As a star in the rap industry, Doll also takes time to give back to women in her hometown. She has held high school prom giveaways and also paid tuition for a handful of young women to attend phlebotomy school in 2018.

The rapper recently released her new single "Ready Set" with Big Sean.