Katy Perry And Record Label Ordered To Pay $2.78 Million In “Dark Horse” Lawsuit

August 1, 2019 - 9:56 pm by VIBE Staff

Katy Perry, Capitol Records and her “Dark Horse” collaborators, including Dr. Luke, were ordered to pay $2.78 million in the copyright infringement lawsuit involving the pop star’s 2013 single, a jury decided Thursday (Aug. 1).

The court decision came less than a week after Christian rapper Marcus Gray successfully argued that “Dark Horse” copied a portion of his 2009 track, “Joyful Noise.”

According to the Associated Press, Perry must pay roughly $550,000 in damages, while her record label will pick up the majority of the multi-million dollar judgment.

Perry’s lawyers plan to appeal. “The writers of Dark Hose consider this a travesty of justice,” said Perry’s attorney Christine Lepera.

Gray, whose stage name is “Flame,” originally sought $20 million in damages but was happy with the court decision, AP reports. The jury ruling is the latest chapter in the five-year legal battle brought on by Gray and his co-writers Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwuhis.

“Dark Horse,” which features a verse from Juicy J, was co-written by Perry, Sarah Hudson, and the song’s producers Max Martin, Cirkut, and Dr. Luke.

Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Getty Images

Drake Releases ‘Care Package’ Compilation Album

Drake's Care Package has officially arrived. The Toronto native cooked up a surprise compilation album filled with fan favorites that never officially became singles, he announced via social media Thursday (Aug. 1).

Released Friday (Aug. 2), Care Package, features a carousel of 17-tracks including, “Dreams Money Can Buy,” 5AM in Toronto,” “Jodeci Freestyle” featuring J. Cole, and “Girls Love Beyonce” featuring James Fauntleroy.

The Grammy winner called the project a collection of “Some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package. 🦉

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 1, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

As he gears up for the debut of his sixth studio album, Drake has been delivering a good amount of music lately. Aside from being featured on Chris Brown's “No Guidance” and Rick Ross' “Gold Roses,” Champagne Papi celebrated the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship win with a two track release in June called, The Best In the World Pack 

Care Package is available on all streaming platforms. Stream the album below.

Masego-Queen-Tings-Video
YouTube

Masego Drops Mesmerizing "Queen Tings" Visual With Tiffany Gouché

Masego's "Queen Tings" is an audio wonder on its own but with the visual finally coming to public view, the song has reached new cinematic heights.

Released Wednesday (Aug 31), the video depicts a world of beautiful queens with Masego showing off his sax skills. Directed by Brilliant Garcia, the video is a sentiment to the diaspora of black women which plays perfectly to the track. Singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché (Lalah Hathaway, Solange) also appears in the video with her verse serving as an ode to motherhood.

Fans received pieces of the video last year including Garcia's involvement and stills.

https://twitter.com/UncleSego/status/1035518017021460480

Here are a few of the Queens In the “Queen Tings” video. And for those who think they’ve heard the whole song. Nah, I finished it. You’ll hear on the album. Sept 7th pic.twitter.com/HPQc6jNowu

— Maségo (@UncleSego) August 31, 2018

"Queen Tings" was released last year just before the artist dropped his full-length debut album, Lady Lady. Produced by Johnny Hernandez, the track was seemingly freestyled due to his excitement about well, blackness.

"'Queen Tings' was a combination of my excitement for Black Panther, Black History Month, and my upcoming trip to Cape Town,” he told Essence. “I was in the studio with Kojo and Nicky [Quinn], talking and playing beats and then Nicky put on the beat for ‘Queen Tings’ and the song pretty much wrote itself,” he added. “We dropped a short version of it that same day.”

He also praised Gouché for her silky smooth verse. “She blessed the song with the perfect verse,” he said. “I knew she was a fit for the song. She knocked it out. I’m funny about collabs but I knew she needed to be on this song and it was exactly what it needed.”

Speaking with VIBE last year, Masego shared other inspirations for his career. "After my glow up stage is done, I want to just go off wherever Adele is chilling right now,” he said. “I want to like just be in the thick of things. I think [Lady Lady] is going to be lovely in the sense of it’s going to give you that next threshold."

Enjoy "Queen Tings" below.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Featured On Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party" Remix

With music lovers looking to dub an artist's tune as the song of the summer, it seems as if rap's newcomer, Pop Smoke, might be a strong contender. The Canarsie, Brooklyn native has caught airplay fire on the city's radio waves with his "Welcome To The Party" anthem. Now, he's looking to amplify the melody with the lyrical assistance of Nicki Minaj.

Recently, the "Scenario" rapper debuted his Meet The Woo mixtape (July 26) to fanfare. One of the 9-cuts is "Welcome to the Party" which was played during a listening event sponsored by Tidal, The Source reports. After the chorus, Nicki Minaj's verse enters and sends the crowd in a positive uproar.

sounds like nicki minaj remixed pop smoke's “welcome to the party” and snapped 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/LuDGFM9F5Z

— Genius (@Genius) August 1, 2019

While this version of the 808 Melo-produced track made its rounds on the Internet, a version featuring YG was also made public. No word on when either track will be officially released but given the steam that's on Pop Smoke's trail, it'll probably be sooner than later.

As mentioned earlier, Meet The Woo not only hosts the title track and "Welcome To The Party," but also grittier-sounding raps from "Hawk Em" to "Better Have Your Gun."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#YG also hopped on the #WelcometotheParty remix. Y’all feeling his version or #NickiMinaj’s own better? #twobeestoldme

A post shared by Two Bees Entertainment 🐝🐝 (@twobeesent) on Jul 31, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

In addition to Minaj and YG, Rico Nasty released her masterful interpretation on Wednesday (July 31). The rapper's high-spirited flow adds to the intensity of the song. Spin the track below.

