While Tyler Perry wasn’t all that jazzed about the fact that an actress purchased a billboard begging him to cast her in one of his shows, the stunt appeared to have worked.

According to TMZ, Racquel Bailey reportedly landed a role on Perry’s new television project, a BET show titled Sistas. The site reads that Bailey will be in the Season One finale, and will possibly be in Season Two.

“…Bailey plays a police officer who had a past relationship with one of the lead characters. Perry was on set directing the episode in which Bailey will appear,” the site continues. Bailey also reportedly received a few calls outside of Mr. Perry, leading to about 20 auditions and two roles (not including Sistas).

“This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows,” wrote Perry on Instagram back in June accompanying a photo of Bailey’s billboard. “This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose. I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

