Keanu Reeves Will Reprise Role In ‘The Matrix 4’
Keanu Reeves is returning to The Matrix. Reeves and co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, have signed on to reprise their roles as “Neo” and “Trinity” in an upcoming fourth installment of the successful film franchise, Variety reports.
Lana Wachowski, who wrote The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded, will pen the script for the film produced by Warner Bro. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. Additional information, including the plot and further details around other potential cast members returning for The Matrix 4, remain unknown. Production on the film is set to begin in 2020, a source told the website.
Lana and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, are credited with creating and directing The Matrix series. In 1999, a woman named Sophia Stewart filed a billion dollar copyright infringement lawsuit accusing the Wachowskis of stealing the script from her. Conflicting reports claim Stewart won the lawsuit, while others say the suit was dismissed.
The original Matrix film, which was released in 1999, brought in more than $400 million worldwide. Its 2003 sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, earned close to a billion dollars, while The Matrix Revolutions made just under $430 million.