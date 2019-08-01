Keke Palmer In Talks To Join 'Good Morning America' Spinoff 'Strahan & Sara'
There’s a chance Keke Palmer may be adding another job title to her already extensive resume.
The 25-year-old multi-hyphenate is reportedly in talks to join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on their Good Morning America spinoff, Strahan & Sara.
Per Deadline, “Palmer has demonstrated chemistry in multiple appearances with the two current hosts of Strahan and Sara. Bringing the 25-year-old aboard could widen the appeal of the show and potentially catch the interest of younger viewers.” Palmer interviewed actress Bella Thorne on the show, where she detailed her tricky relationship with her mother.
This wouldn’t be Palmer’s first foray on the talk-show circuit if she signs on to the morning show. She was the host of her own short lived series, Just Keke on BET, where she featured interviews and appearances from Brandy, Ty Dolla Sign, Fifth Harmony and more. With the series, Palmer became the youngest talk show host in American history.
View this post on Instagram