Keyshia Cole Welcomes Son With Boyfriend Niko Khale
Keyshia Cole is officially a mother of two! The R&B singer welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Niko Khale Thursday (Aug. 1).
Cole announced the birth of her second son via her Instagram story. Although she has yet to reveal the infant’s name, Cole shared an adorable photo of her eldest son, Daniel Gibson Jr., holding his baby brother.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats to #KeyshiaCole and #NikoKhale on the birth of their baby boy!! 💙
Footage of the birth will reportedly air on an upcoming BET baby special. Cole announced her return to the cable network last week in an Instagram post captioned, “Had an awesome first week of filming. Keyshia Cole is coming back to BET!!!”
View this post on Instagram
Had a awesome FIRST WEEK OF FILMING 😩 KEYSHIA COLE IS COMING BACK TO BET!!!!! 😩 But this time 🤰🏽 She’s bringing Something SPECIAL! A BABY SPECIAL 🥰🦋 @nikokhale @daniel_gibsonjr @marquisha_bitch @fooliemama 🥰 Both MY MOMMIES, HOPEFULLY 🧐Happy to be working back with u @duboseofficial & @connieorlando 🥰lots of Fun and LAUGHTER 🥰 10 DAYS AWAY!!🤰🏽🦋👶🏾🍼
The proud mom also shared a family photo featuring Khale, DJ and her pet pooch, and beautiful snapshots from her baby shower.
View this post on Instagram
🔱TOMORROW IS THE DAY🔱 OMG 😩🦋 We Will 🔜 have ONE more to add to the BIG PICTURE🙏🏽FAMILY FIRST💪🏽 I’m nervous, But I’m ready!!!! It’s like CHRISTMAS, 🎁getting one of the GREATEST GIFTS OF ALL time! And I’m happy you’ll all get to see 🔱🦋SOOOOOOOON!!!! 🦋🙏🏽🔱 Thanks so much to @thepodphotography
The Bay Area native is no stranger to chronicling her life on camera having previously appeared on her own BET show, as well as a season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alongside estranged husband and former NBA player, Daniel Gibson Sr. The former couple split in 2014 but have yet to finalize their divorce due to reported discrepancy over spousal support, and custody of their son.
Cole, 37, and Hale, 23, have been happily dating for more than a year.