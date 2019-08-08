Khalid performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

Khalid Announces Benefit Concert For El Paso Shooting Victims

El Paso native, Khalid, announced Monday (Aug. 5) plans to hold a benefit concert in September for the victims of the El Paso shooting as reported by KFOX14. On Saturday morning (Aug. 3) 22 people were tragically killed after 21-year-old Patrick Crusius drove more than nine hours from North Texas for the planned attack.

Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city.

I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

"Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy," he tweeted. "Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing "915" and "city of El Paso" on tour every night feels indescribable."

All of the proceeds from the concert will go to families of those affected by the shooting. The concert will take place at Don Haskins Arena in El Paso on Sept. 1. Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, graduated from Americas High School in El Paso in 2016. His music has always shown love to his hometown including his recent project Free Spirit. The 21-year-old has also given back to his city with The Great Khalid Foundation. The non-profit highlights programs for children like music education programs, scholarship awards, community partnerships and gift giveaways.

CNN reports that police have found an anti-immigrant document exposing white nationalist and racist views, which they believe have been written by Crusius. He may face hate crime charges in addition to capital murder.

Learn more about The Great Khalid Foundation here.