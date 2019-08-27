Kim Kardashian Changes Name Of Shapewear Line After Appropriation Allegations

Kim Kardashian did the right thing and changed the name of her forthcoming shape wear/undergarment line after being accused of cultural appropriation.

The new name of the line will be SKIMS, which is a play on her first name and the word skin. The original name of the shape wear line was “KIMONO,” which she allegedly tried to trademark.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” she wrote accompanying a photo of herself and her shape wear models.

“After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™.”

The shape wear line’s original moniker wasn’t the first time that Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation. She has come under fire in the past for her Fulani braids, which she called “Bo Derek Braids,” and she was also accused of blackface for her makeup line’s foundation advertisement.