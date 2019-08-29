kim-kanye-free-asap-1563454970
Kim Kardashian Shares Tracklist Of Potential Kanye West Album ‘Jesus Is King’

August 29, 2019 - 9:01 pm by VIBE Staff

Is Kanye West going gospel? Kim Kardashian tweeted what appears to be a tracklist and release date of  Ye's upcoming album seemingly titled, Jesus Is King.

According to the tweet, Jesus Is King features a dozen songs with religious titles like, “God Is,” “Baptized,” “ Wake the Dead,” and “ Sweet Jesus.”  The project is scheduled for a Sept. 27 release date, and it looks like an open Bible is placed next to the list of song titles.

Provided that the cryptic tweet is indeed the name of West’s new album, fans are wondering if that means his Yandhi LP is officially scrapped, especially after songs from the album recently leaked online. Furthermore, given the religious theme of the songs roster, there’s a possibility that Jesus Is King could be considered a gospel album.

If so, this won’t be the first time that Yeezy spread religion doctrine through music what with his 2004 single “Jesus Walks,” and the gospel vibe of “Ultralight Beam” off The Life of Pablo. Additionally, West has been  focused on religion after a year of outbursts and backlash over his affiliation with Donald Trump. The father of four, who reportedly wants to open his own church, hosts a weekly Sunday Service at his Calabasas, Calif. estate.

West has even taken Sunday Service on the road, most recently performing at a Dayton, Ohio charity block party hosted by Dave Chappelle in honor of the victims of a mass shooting in the Midwestern city last month.

 

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Getty Images

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Remix Nominated For CMA Award

Despite originally being deemed “not country enough” by charts standards, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” is now nominated for a Country Music Association Award.

The longest-running No. 1 hit in American music history is up for a win at this year’s CMAs. It is nominated in the “Musical Event Of The Year” category. Both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are nominated together, and are up against names such as Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

“Old Town Road” was the No. 1 song in the country for 19 straight weeks. Last week, it dropped out of the top spot, and currently sits at No. 4. He recently won a Video Music Award for “Song Of The Year.”

The 20-year-old is now shifting his focus to the other songs from his 7 EP, named “Panini.” He recently promised Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers a spot on the inevitable remix. He performed the aforementioned track for the very first time at the VMAs earlier this week (Monday, Aug. 26).

The #CMAawards MUSICAL EVENT of the Year nominees are... "All My Favorite People" "Brand New Man" "Dive Bar" "Old Town Road (Remix)" "What Happens In A Small Town" pic.twitter.com/h7RI2ytFzv

— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 28, 2019

Secret Solstice Powered By Icelandic Glacial
Pusha T performs at Secret Solstice Festival powered by Icelandic Glacial on June 21, 2019 in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Matthew Eisman

Pusha T Denounces Leaks Of Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Many music listeners were surprised to find a leak of unreleased Kanye West music circulating the Net in recent weeks, labeled as his highly-anticipated album Yandhi. This week, G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T finally commented on the leak.

"I hate it, luckily we are talented beyond measure and can always cook up more," Pusha said while responding to a Twitter user who was curious about the leaks' origins. "But I honestly hate it for the sake of making an event of a song or project, it ruins all that we have in store for u guys."

I hate it, luckily we are talented beyond measure and can always cook up more. But I honestly hate it for the sake of making an event of a song or project, it ruins all that we have in store for u guys.

— King Push (@PUSHA_T) August 27, 2019

Kanye hasn't dropped a new album since Ye, his divisive album that was part of a five-week run of G.O.O.D. Music-adjacent releases in 2018. He announced Yandhi last September, and has since delayed the release while remaining publicly active with his Sunday Service series of live worship and gospel services.

This is one of multiple leaks from the G.O.O.D. Music camp recently. Pusha recorded bars that were slated for Rick Ross' "Maybach Music VI," and even though his verse didn't make the cut, it ended up being leaked on the same day as Ross' Port of Miami 2 album released. Push also had a song called "Sociopath," originally an outtake from his acclaimed album DAYTONA, that leaked in April. But he mastered and repackaged the track, announced it with Funkmaster Flex, and formally released it on streaming platforms this week.

A$AP Rocky Shares "Babushka Boi" Video

Weeks after his release from jail in Sweden, A$AP Rocky made up for the lost time by gifting fans with a new song and video titled "Babushka Boi." The Harlem rapper teased the video earlier this month. Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, Rocky and his crew aim to rob a bank while keeping out of law enforcement's grasp. The visual pushes boundaries when it comes to makeup and wardrobe, adding to Rocky's mission of producing aesthetically pleasing music videos.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old thanked his supporters for their concern after a Swedish judge ruled that he was guilty of assault. The sentencing avoided a jail stint, but Rocky will have to "pay damages to the victims" and allocate funds for "expenses and public legal counsels" for the state, according to Rolling Stone. "I am of course disappointed by today's verdict," he began. "I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time. Imma keep moving forward."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I AM OF COURSE DISAPPOINTED BY TODAY’S VERDICT. I WANT TO SAY THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS, AND EVERYONE WHO SHOWED ME LOVE DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. IMMA KEEP MOVING FORWARD. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM, MY MANAGEMENT, ATTORNEYS, LABEL AND EVERYONE WHO ADVOCATED FOR JUSTICE. 🙏🏿

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Aug 14, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

Watch the video up top.

