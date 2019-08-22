Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Charges In Federal Weapons Case

Kodak Black reached a plea agreement in the federal gun case accusing him of lying in order to purchase firearms. The “ZeZe” rapper pleaded guilty in a Miami federal court Thursday (Aug. 21), the Associated Press reports.

As Bossip reported last week, Black attended a “change of plea” hearing on Thursday. He has since pleaded guilty to double counts of falsifying statements on a federal gun application. Black, who has remained locked up being arrested during the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His request for bond was denied in May, after a judge deemed him to be a “danger to the community.” Per the Miami Herald, Black was denied bond again during Thursday's hearing.

Federal prosecutors allege that Black lied about being a felon in order to buy two handguns, and a semi-automatic Mini Draco from a Miami gun shop on two different occasions. One of the firearms purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in March, according to AP. Black also faces charges sexual assault and drug and gun charges in separate cases.

The 22-year-old recording artist was born, Dieuson Octave, but legally changed his name to Bill Kapri last year. Due to his plea deal, prosecutors are expected to push for a shorter prison sentence, TMZ reports. Multiple reports claim that Black could face up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Nov. 13.