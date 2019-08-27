Leslie Jones To Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

With the 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" to premiere in September, comedian Leslie Jones has announced that she will depart from the late-night sketch series after five seasons. She first joined as a writer and then turned around as one of the featured players and cast members in 2014, Variety reports.

As she makes her next career move the award-winning entertainer will navigate through film projects in addition to her hour-long Netflix stand-up comedy special that will globally launch in 2020.

With her sense of humor and lively energy, the talent quickly became a standout. From appearing on the shows "Weekend Update" to being a love interest in a series of taped segments, Jones was one of the program's oldest members in her mid-to-late- 40's. Some of her popular moments included her jokes with Colin Jost and most recently, mocking R. Kelly's interview with Gayle King.

She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and two Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and inclusion on the Time 100 list, per Deadline. In 2016, she was awarded the Women Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Female Action Hero for her role in Ghostbusters.

Her time on SNL paved a way for her to provide commentary on NBC's Olympics broadcasts and cameos on Late Night with Seth Meyers.