Lil Baby Clears Up Rumors About Paying Gunna To Write His Raps

"Gunna ain't never wrote no song for me."

Last month, Lil Baby gave credit to Gunna, telling his fans that he used to pay Gunna to write his raps for him to practice. Now, the "How Much" artist is speaking out again to say that he never released Gunna-based material.

Lil Baby appeared on Big Boy TV and denied his previous comments during the interview. "Gunna ain't never wrote no song for me," he said. "He just showed me how to rap. If he wrote a song, he wrote like what I got going on." He went on to say that Gunna assisted in helping him express himself, but never penned a full track for him.

Now with the abrupt denial, his comments bring up the reoccurring issue of ghostwriting in hip-hop. Rappers like Nas, Ice Cube, Remy Ma, and more have taken their stance against the heated debate.

Lil Baby initially spoke to the German hip-hop platform 16 Bars earlier this year, when he first made comments that he paid Gunna for his rhymes. "I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I used to pay him like $100. 'I'ma give you $100 [to] write some for me so I can try to learn to go in and record it. I ain't never record the songs and put them out, but that's how I used to practice."

Watch Lil Baby's comments in the Big Boy TV interview below.