Lil Baby and Gunna
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Lil Baby and Gunna perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jason Koerner

Lil Baby Clears Up Rumors About Paying Gunna To Write His Raps

August 9, 2019 - 4:23 pm by Alexis Reese

"Gunna ain't never wrote no song for me."

Last month, Lil Baby gave credit to Gunna, telling his fans that he used to pay Gunna to write his raps for him to practice. Now, the "How Much" artist is speaking out again to say that he never released Gunna-based material.

Lil Baby appeared on Big Boy TV and denied his previous comments during the interview. "Gunna ain't never wrote no song for me," he said. "He just showed me how to rap. If he wrote a song, he wrote like what I got going on." He went on to say that Gunna assisted in helping him express himself, but never penned a full track for him.

Now with the abrupt denial, his comments bring up the reoccurring issue of ghostwriting in hip-hop. Rappers like Nas, Ice Cube, Remy Ma, and more have taken their stance against the heated debate.

Lil Baby initially spoke to the German hip-hop platform 16 Bars earlier this year, when he first made comments that he paid Gunna for his rhymes. "I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I used to pay him like $100. 'I'ma give you $100 [to] write some for me so I can try to learn to go in and record it. I ain't never record the songs and put them out, but that's how I used to practice."

Watch Lil Baby's comments in the Big Boy TV interview below.

Rapper YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty
Getty Images

YNW Melly Announces ‘Melly Vs. Melvin’ Album From Jail

YNW Melly is keeping busy as he awaits trial on double murder charges. The embattled rapper will be dropping a new album titled, Melly Vs. Melvin, he announced on Instagram Friday (Aug. 9).

“Album on the way everybody. Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin,” reads the caption of a smiling Instagram photo of Melly holding a phone to his ear while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album on the way everybody 🥶🌎😁 Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin

A post shared by Free Melly & Melvin (@ynwmelly) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

The album title is a nod to the “Murder on My Mind” rapper's alleged multiple personalities. Melly maintains that he has six different personalities, along with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. Earlier in the year, Melly spoke with Complex about his supposed personalities, one of which is named Melvin. “Melvin’s not an alter ego; it's a person,” he said at the time. “I got mixed personalities. It’s another person.”

The 20-year-old Florida native, whose birth name is Jamell Maurice Demons, went on to describe his rap persona, “Melly,” as a “joker.”

“He’s just the one that everybody loves, and he loves everybody,” he said adding that another personality name Melvin “is the one that protect[s] Melly from the wrong people.”

In February, Melly turned himself in to authorities in connection with the murder of his friends and aspiring rappers, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges.

Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs at Bowlmor Lanes at Anaheim Garden Walk on July 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California
Jerod Harris

A Sober Ty Dolla $ign Doesn't Care About Making Hits

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the best assist men in the game, lending his hooks and supporting vocals the likes of superstars like Kanye West, Drake, and The Chainsmokers. But when it comes to his own music, he's not focused on the charts at all.

“I wasn’t focused on, like, ‘Oh, let’s go make a f**kin’ generic-ass hit, you know, 97 bpms-plus, get the club going,” Ty tells SPIN in a new digital cover story. “I just wanted to give people some good music to listen to—something that sounds different from everybody else’s sh*t.”

In his interview with SPIN, Ty Dolla $ign explains that he's more focused on putting together a great, resonant project than he is on getting his streaming numbers up. And his Atlantic Records team seems to be on the same page.

“He played the album for everybody front to back, and we just believe it’s an incredible body of work. We never came to the conclusion that there’s no singles. We’re in a streaming world where so many records are popping up out of nowhere that you wouldn’t think were radio smashes,” said Brian Dackowski, SVP of marketing at Atlantic Records and Ty’s product manager. “...It definitely helps that he’s out there constantly working and keeping himself relevant in the marketplace. It gives him the time to really work on his craft.”

Ty, an avid smoker, also revealed that he created the album while sober.

“I stopped smoking weed. That was cool, to just completely just clear my head and write songs,” Ty says. “Before I would just go straight in the booth and freestyle everything and sometimes on this one, I wrote sh*t on my phone or on a piece of paper, tried to map it out harder.”

His currently untitled album features extensive collaboration with experimental musician serpentwithfeet, who describes Ty as "a big brother to me," and a single with Kanye West called "Ego Death." Advice from Kanye himself inspired some of the album's sound.

“I had a meeting one time with Kanye and played him the album,” Ty said. “He was like, ‘Bro, nah. You need to do what you do. Add more bass, add more drums, add more … the real sh*t, that’s what no one else is doing.’ That conversation definitely inspired me and made me go back and go crazy with the live instruments.”

Ty Dolla $ign just released a new single, "Hottest In The City," on Friday, Aug. 9.

BET Awards 2019 - InstaCarpet
Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill And More Make Appearances On Rick Ross' 'Port Of Miami 2'

Rick Ross' highly-anticipated album Port Of Miami 2 has officially dropped. The Florida MC's tenth studio album was released on Friday (Aug. 9), and features star-studded appearances from some of the game's most popular artists.

Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Jeezy, Wale, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Denzel Curry, John Legend, Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor and many more are headed on the 15-track LP. The track “Gold Roses” featuring Drake was released not too long ago, giving fans a little taste of what’s to come.

Port Of Miami 2 is dedicated to Ross' longtime manager, Black Bo, who died in 2017. According to a recent interview with Apple Music, Ross says this album is a culmination of events that make up his come-up story.

“Port of Miami was the foundation I built the empire on,” he said. “At this stage in my career, and being where the game is, the goofy sh*t is the way a lot of people promote the music now. And me being where I’m at, I can’t do that. I gotta remain creative and just dope. The production, the wordplay, the concept, you know?”

Listen to the album below.

