Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Remix Nominated For CMA Award

Despite originally being deemed “not country enough” by charts standards, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” is now nominated for a Country Music Association Award.

The longest-running No. 1 hit in American music history is up for a win at this year’s CMAs. It is nominated in the “Musical Event Of The Year” category. Both Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are nominated together, and are up against names such as Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell.

“Old Town Road” was the No. 1 song in the country for 19 straight weeks. Last week, it dropped out of the top spot, and currently sits at No. 4. He recently won a Video Music Award for “Song Of The Year.”

The 20-year-old is now shifting his focus to the other songs from his 7 EP, named “Panini.” He recently promised Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers a spot on the inevitable remix. He performed the aforementioned track for the very first time at the VMAs earlier this week (Monday, Aug. 26).