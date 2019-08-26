Lil Nas X Performs 'Panini' At The 2019 VMAs

August 26, 2019 - 9:32 pm by VIBE Staff

Lil Nas X’s run at the top of the Billboard charts with “Old Town Road” is over, and his performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs saw him moving on to his next single: “Panini.”

After being introduced by “Old Town Road (Remix)” collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus as “a light that shined around the world” and “changed the way we define and categorize music,” Lil Nas X made his VMAs performance with the second single from his June 2019 EP, 7.

With a backdrop and a sea of backup dancers with shiny, space-oriented outfits, Lil Nas X pulled off detailed choreography while performing catchy, autotuned vocals. Many have believed that Lil Nas X would be a one-hit-wonder, but this performance showed that he’s ready to move on from the meteoric rise of “Old Town Road” to the next stage of his career.

Watch Lil Nas X's performance of "Panini" at the MTV Video Music Awards Above.

H.E.R. Treated Fans To New Song "Anti" At The MTV VMAs

Whether we're judging by vocals or performance or both, it's clear that H.E.R. can do no wrong. Last night at the 2019 MTV Video Awards (Aug. 26), the rapidly rising singer-songwriter and instrumentalist flexed all three of her talents for all the world to see with a performance of a brand new song.

The single, dubbed "Anti," finds H.E.R. in all substance mode, where she uses pointed lyricism to immediately push to societal ills that trigger hatred of others and hatred of self to the forefront. As far as wardrobe, the graphic tees donned by both herself and her dancers and singers took aim at sexism, brutality, racism, and bullying.

The singer, born Gabi Wilson, also delivered another empowering musical performance of "The Lord Is Coming" alongside YBN Cordae at the 2019 BET Awards at the top of the summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The energy at the @vmas was crazy! Dream come true! #VMAs

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

Earlier this year at Coachella, H.E.R. also debuted another new song from her forthcoming untitled LP. The songbird still has yet to offer concrete details on the arrival of this new album but we're already sure it'll be well worth the wait.

Watch that new song below and her VMAs performance up top.

Premiere: Skyzoo And Pete Rock Pay Homage To Old New York In "It's All Good"

Skyzoo and Pete Rock are dedicating their upcoming album Retropolitan to the old, pre-gentrification New York City, and the video for their single "It's All Good" embodies the nostalgic feeling they love.

The new set of visuals shows Skyzoo spitting around various sites of graffiti, his lyrics painting distinct pictures of Brooklyn memories over a soulful backdrop by Pete Rock.

“The video, directed by Sen Floyd, shows a raw but vibrant scene of the NY that Pete and I know,” Skyzoo told VIBE. “The graffiti, the color schemes, city folk cutting by in between shots, even the industrial feel that peaks its head in the camera at times. All of it, along with the shots of the corners and 22 story buildings that define NY, are what we know of the city. It matches the essence of the song perfectly. One of my favorite videos to date for what it depicts and represents."

Retropolitan is 12 tracks long and features guest appearances by Styles P, Benny The Butcher, Conway, Westside Gunn, Elzhi and Raheem Devaughn. Skyzoo said that he and Pete made the album out of a "feeling of necessity."

“The album is both a love letter and a wakeup call to the city of New York. In an age where hype dominates reality, FOMO supersedes integrity and gentrification has supplanted tradition, this album is screaming for NYC to wake TF up---even as Pete & myself thank the city for all it’s done for us at the same time," Skyzoo explained. "Wake up from accepting your culture being stripped away from you. Wake up from believing that the people who aren’t cut from the cloth you created know your fabric better than you. Wake up from denying the change that’s taken place within you, told to be for your betterment, when it’s solely for theirs; and at your expense and detriment. Wake up from ignoring the identity you once had, the community you once built, the strength you once manifested, all to take on that of one you assumed would expand your reach, when all it’s doing is spreading you comically thin. Dear New York, all five boroughs of you, thank you for all you’ve done. You’re the greatest. Now sit back, listen and wake TF up.”

Skyzoo and Pete Rock's Retropolitan is scheduled for a Sept. 20, 2019 release date under Mello Music Group. Watch the video for "It's All Good" above.

New Jersey Rap Legends Perform Medley Of Hits At 2019 VMAs

While areas like New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles are often known for their prosperous hip-hop roots, don’t sleep on Jersey. New Jersey is the home for some of the greatest rap artists of all time, and as the site for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, the state was honored with a tribute performance by their biggest stars.

Ice-T, a New Jersey native despite being known as a West Coast artist, introduced the set. “Hip-hop may have been born in the Bronx, but it was raised across the river, right here in New Jersey,” he said.

From there, the state was represented through a medley of hits by Redman, Fetty Wap, Wyclef Jean, Naughty By Nature, and Queen Latifah.

After launching things off with a brief performance of Naughty By Nature's all-time party starter "O.P.P.," Redman took the stage to perform his iconic verse from performing "Da Rockwilder," his hit with Method Man from their 1999 joint album Blackout!. The set then went to a more recent star, with Jersey native Fetty Wap performing his Billboard top 10 hit "Trap Queen."

Wyclef Jean got to contribute two songs to the set: first, he played guitar while singing his solo hit "Gone Till November," and then he represented The Fugees with a performance of "No Woman No Cry" from their legendary album The Score. Queen Latifah, fresh off of an appearance on Rapsody's album Eve, then rode to the stage on a motorcycle and performed her song "U.N.I.T.Y." The set was then concluded with Naughty By Nature returning to perform "Hip Hop Hooray," closing out the evening's festivities.

Watch the MTV Video Music Awards' New Jersey rap medley above.

