Lil Uzi Vert Reveals That His Grandmother Suffered A Debilitating Stroke

From the outside looking in, it may appear that Lil Uzi Vert is living the good life, but the 25-year-old Philly native admitted that he has been masking his pain. In a string of tweets posted Thursday (Aug. 22), Uzi revealed that his beloved grandma was on her way home after spending “months” in the hospital following a stroke and more health struggles.

“I’m scared excited happy and sad but mostly thankful,” he tweeted. “Today my grandma is coming home she was in the hospital and rehab for months she cannot walk. She cannot talk all the way but I feel her [getting] better by the second.

“My grandma been in the hospital for MONTHS man, she had a tumor over her eye the [doctors] removed half of it when she finally woke she had a stroke on her entire left side and cannot move it,” Uzi continued before revealing that his grandmother raised him. In another tweet, Uzi confessed to “flexing so hard and buying the world because deep down I’m hurt.”

He went on to explain keeping the family matter quiet from his millions of fans. “I know you beautiful ladies and successful gentlemen [probably] saying ‘he should of been told us' but I never been threw this I needed privacy I needed Family comfort because I just didn’t understand.”

