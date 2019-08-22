Lizzo Reacts To Hillary Clinton's "Truth Hurts" Tweet

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” may be over two years old, but it’s proven to be her most impactful hit yet. The track gained steam after being featured in Netflix’s Someone Great, and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also garnered the attention of one of the biggest names in politics.

A video Lizzo posted on Twitter features Hillary Clinton and other former Presidential hopefuls standing and saluting the flag. While we may expect the National Anthem to play, “Truth Hurts” blares over the speaker instead.

Shortly after the video was posted, Hillary Clinton (or at least a very in-touch intern of hers) replied, tweeting out the song’s popular lyrics “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”

“@hillaryclinton just confirmed Truth Hurts is 100% the new national anthem... have a great day,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

The musician opened up about practically quitting music after “Truth Hurts” failed to take off initially.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

She also recently teased a remix to the song with DaBaby.