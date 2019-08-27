Lizzo Packs MTV Video Music Awards Performance With Empowerment
On Monday evening (Aug. 26), Lizzo showcased her one-of-a-kind talents with a medley of her hits "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell." Her sermonic selections at the MTV Video Music Awards injected viewers with empowerment and self-confidence to conquer the week.
The performance garnered reactions from the Houstonian's supporters, praising the vocalist for her mission in body positivity. "It's so hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right?" she said onstage. "So I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell, because you deserve to feel good as hell. We deserve to feel good as hell!"
Lizzo out here putting her money where her mouth is. Not just Black women but PLUS SIZED and BROWN SKINNED women on 5gat stage with her. How can you not stan!? #VMAs
— BIG'YONCE (@dizzleforizzle3) August 27, 2019
Lizzo’s performance was dope as hell. All shades of beauty and body types on stage and overall just an amazing performance by her and the background singers and dancers. #VMAs2019 #VMAs
— Taliah Marie 🇯🇲 (@_LoveMariee) August 27, 2019
I teared up during Lizzo’s performance. Felt good as hell to see those women killing the stage. #VMAs
— Alex Kinley (@alxkinley) August 27, 2019
I’m not bad I was just drawn this way 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/m289yXFZcV
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 26, 2019
Watch the performance below.