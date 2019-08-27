Florida law enforcement is on the hunt for a local rapper who's wanted in connection with a Memorial Day Weekend shooting, which left one woman dead.

Lil Dell, born Cordellious Dyess, was part of group teens who allegedly fired more than 40 shots into a crowded parking lot outside of Platinum Night Club in Pensacola. The incident left a 20-year-old dead.

Florida police say the victim, Elizabeth Harris, wasn't the intended target. Yet despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she died.

Dyess cohorts are Tequan Warren, 18, Dante Walker, 19, and 17-year-old Markeasia James. Police have reportedly picked up the trio for their involvement in the crime

Walker is believed to be an accessory to the crime, while James and Warren are facing aggravated assault, attempted murder, and first-degree murder charges. If convicted, both may be sentenced to life in prison. Dyess may face a similar fate.

Harris' mother, Tawanna Campbell, spoke with reporters and is grief-stricken by her daughter's untimely death.

"It's not gonna solve anything. I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know?" said Campbell said. "It's a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they're gonna lose family. I've lost my family. It's just too much."

Dyess is on the run for firing a deadly missile, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm and criminal mischief.