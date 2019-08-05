The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Aaliyah The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Aaliyah
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas To Unveil Aaliyah Wax Statue

August 5, 2019

The news arrives after several petitions and social media accounts were formed to encourage the establishment to create a wax figure in Aaliyah's honor.

Las Vegas' Madame Tussauds recently announced that Aaliyah will be the next star to be "immortalized in wax" later this month. The famed museum, known for its replicas of popular figures like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, former President Barack Obama and more will pay tribute to the "One in a Million" singer accompanied by a contest for her fans.

In a competition that'll allow someone the chance to attend the unveiling, fans will have to use the tag #ShowUsYourAaliyah to display their best Aaliyah-inspired outfits. Future contestants can begin the application process via The Aaliyah App. The program, created by the award-winning artist's brother Rashad Haughton, helps to keep the "4 Page Letter" artist's fans in the loop.

On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah passed away in a plane crash as she was on her way back to the U.S. from a video shoot for "Rock the Boat" in The Bahamas. She left behind a legacy that's still inspiring rising singers to this day.

