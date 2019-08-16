Mark Denny Lands Nearly $10 Million In NYC Settlement After False Imprisonment

In December 1987, Mark Denny's life changed at the age of 17 when he was accused alongside three other men, of a robbery and rape of an 18-year-old woman in Brooklyn, NY. Two years later he was wrongfully convicted of sodomy, coercion, rape, and robbery. He was sentenced to close to 57 years in prison, as reported by the New York Post.

After being exonerated in December 2017 by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office, Denny has another reason to celebrate–he will be awarded a $9.75M settlement. The quiet agreement comes thanks to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who avoided a possible $50M lawsuit against the City and the NYPD. After the alleged cops framed Denny, as stated in records received by The Post.

After taking his case to The Innocence Project, the Kings County DA Conviction Review Unit, it was determined that Denny was not present at the scene of the crime. He also claims NYPD detectives "fabricated evidence and failed to check his alibi".

On (May 24) Denny signed "general release" papers to surrender his rights to sue the city as well as hold it liable for his arrest and incarceration.

"It was in the best interest of the city to settle pre-litigation," says spokesperson from Stringer's office, Hazel Crampton-Hays.

NYPD and the city Law department have declined to comment on the settlement.