Megan Thee Stallion Wants Fans To Stop Pitting Femcees Against Each Other
Megan Thee Stallion's love for women in the music industry is evident. As artists like Lizzo, Kehlani, Ari Lennox and SZA "drive the boat," the Houston rapper has exuded a genuine aura that's appreciated by everyone from Nicki Minaj to Cardi B.
So when the queen of Hot Girl Summer was asked if her latest collab with Minaj would prevent her from collaborating with Cardi, the rapper gave an honest answer.
"I really, really, really, like both of them," the Hot Girl told E!'s Daily Pop Thursday (Aug. 8)."They're two different people, two different rappers. It's not even the same." While calling Minaj as a "big sister" figure, Meg blocked all assumptions that she would be team Nicki or team Cardi and that comparing the two is unnecessary. She continued "I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them... I love both of them, so I would definitely like to collaborate with Cardi, too."
Megan Thee Stallion successfully and surprisingly collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the official "Hot Girl Summer" single with Ty Dolla $ign released Friday (Aug. 9).
Beef between the New York-raised rappers dates back to 2017 after Nicki name-dropped Offset in "Swish Swish" verse. Which then turned in Cardi venting on Instagram about her idols now becoming her rivals. In 2018, the peak of the tense beef made news at a Harper's Bazaar event at New York Fashion Week on (Sept. 7) when Cardi threw a shoe at one of Minaj's entourage members.
Despite their strained relationship, maybe Meg can invite the duo to "Drive the boat" and make amends.
Cardi B recently showed love to her favorite women in the rap game following Jermaine Dupri's comments towards female rappers. The Bronx native took to social media to shed a light on artists like Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Kamaiyah, and Chika who use clever wordplay in their raps.
Nicki has done the same in the past, with love to legends like Foxy Brown and Queen Latifah. Despite assumptions from critics, the entertainer has also given shine to new talent like Kash Doll, Maliibu Miitch and Asian Doll.
In a previous interview with Yesha Callahan of Essence, Megan spoke to the idea of female rap beef, suggesting there's nothing wrong with friendly competition.
"I feel like since, like, forever, it has only been, like, one female rapper at a time," she said. "And naturally, women are competitive. So I feel like, without beef, hip-hop probably wouldn’t even be what it is, so it’s good to have, like, a little friendly competition here and there.”
The 24-year-old artist added: “Just because we might be rapping about some of the same things, we’re not doing it in the same way. There’s enough room for all of us to eat. So as soon as we can get that together, then we’ll be all right.”