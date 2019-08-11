A Black Homebuyer Finds A KKK Application In Cop's Home Up For Sale

A black man ready to make an offer on cop's home up for sale quickly declined after seeing an application for the Klu Klux Klan inside the officer's bedroom.

Rob Mathis along with his wife and son, met the realtor at the home in question. In an interview with ML Live, Mathis said after entering the home he saw a Confederate flag placemat on the dining room table and had a thought.

"I thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if this was a Klansman’s house?’ ” he said.

Mathis and his wife Reyna continued touring the five-bedroom home, which they assumed would be a good fit for their family and grandchildren. Once they entered the NASCAR decorated garage they saw two more Confederate flags. Shortly thereafter Reyna would be the one to discover the home belonged to a Muskegon police officer.

Mathis said he and his son walked upstairs to the bedroom and hanging on the wall was an application for the KKK.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, let’s go and get out of here right now,’ ” he recalled. "I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities,” Mathis wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

The officer in question, 48-year-old Charles Anderson isn't speaking to the press about the incident. However, since Mathes' interview with ML Live, newfound attention has been paid to Anderson's 2009 shooting of 23-year-old Julius Johnson. Anderson was cleared of all charges.

The Muskegon department placed Anderson on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. “The City of Muskegon requests your patience as we thoroughly investigate this issue,” the city said.

Mathis, who's also a war veteran said being in Anderson's house was enraging, and even if he could look past the application on the wall and the Confederate flags, he felt Anderson wouldn't want him to purchase it.

“It was basically also telling me that he only [wanted] whites only to purchase his home,” he said to MLive. “People who had that type of hate in their heart, he wanted those people.”