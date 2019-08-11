kkk-flag
John Moore

A Black Homebuyer Finds A KKK Application In Cop's Home Up For Sale

August 11, 2019 - 9:15 am by Shenequa Golding

"I thought to myself, wouldn't this be funny if this was a Klansman's house.' "

A black man ready to make an offer on cop's home up for sale quickly declined after seeing an application for the Klu Klux Klan inside the officer's bedroom.

Rob Mathis along with his wife and son, met the realtor at the home in question. In an interview with ML Live, Mathis said after entering the home he saw a Confederate flag placemat on the dining room table and had a thought.

"I thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if this was a Klansman’s house?’ ” he said.

Mathis and his wife Reyna continued touring the five-bedroom home, which they assumed would be a good fit for their family and grandchildren. Once they entered the NASCAR decorated garage they saw two more Confederate flags. Shortly thereafter Reyna would be the one to discover the home belonged to a Muskegon police officer.

Mathis said he and his son walked upstairs to the bedroom and hanging on the wall was an application for the KKK.

“I said, ‘Oh my God, let’s go and get out of here right now,’ ” he recalled. "I feel sick to my stomach knowing that I walk to the home of one of the most racist people in Muskegon hiding behind his uniform and possibly harassing people of color and different nationalities,” Mathis wrote in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

The officer in question, 48-year-old Charles Anderson isn't speaking to the press about the incident. However, since Mathes' interview with ML Live, newfound attention has been paid to Anderson's 2009 shooting of 23-year-old Julius Johnson. Anderson was cleared of all charges.

The Muskegon department placed Anderson on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. “The City of Muskegon requests your patience as we thoroughly investigate this issue,” the city said.

Mathis, who's also a war veteran said being in Anderson's house was enraging, and even if he could look past the application on the wall and the Confederate flags, he felt Anderson wouldn't want him to purchase it.

“It was basically also telling me that he only [wanted] whites only to purchase his home,” he said to MLive. “People who had that type of hate in their heart, he wanted those people.”

walmart-store
Joe Raedle

A Florida White Supremacist Threatened To Shoot Up A Walmart

Florida police arrested a white supremacist who threatened to carry out another mass shooting at a local Walmart just days after the El Paso shooter took the lives of 22 people.

Richard Clayton, 26, took to Facebook on August 6 to brag about his forthcoming plans. "Three more days of probation left then I get my AR-15 back. Don’t go to Walmart next week," he posted.

Clayton's remarks were a chilling reminder of the carnage that occurred August 3 in Texas, and then 12 hours later in Dayton, Ohio.

Police say Clayton and the El Paso Shooter Patrick Crusius share the same beliefs. Crusius admitted to authorities he drove 10 hours from Allen, Texas to kill Mexicans. He also posted a manifesto online expressing support for white supremacists.

"Clayton appears to believe in the white supremacist ideology and has a history of posting threats on Facebook using fictitious accounts," Florida Law Enforcement officials said.

Officials while speaking to the Associated Press said he was not on probation. He was arrested and charged with intimidation through a written threat and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

During a July 23 Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI. Director Christopher Wray testified the organization's focus is "on the violence." The lengthy hearing came after Wray noted nearly one-third of domestic terrorism cases involved white supremacists beliefs.

"We don't investigate ideology, no matter how repugnant," Wray said.

 

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Co-hosts National HIV testing Day With The CDC's Act Against AIDS at The Abbey in West Hollywood
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV

A Georgia woman under police investigation after bragging about infecting multiple men with HIV now says that it was all a lie. The woman, identified as Brandi Lasiter, claimed to be HIV positive in a viral Facebook Live rant where she listed a number of alleged sex partners that she claimed to have purposely infected.

“I always get the last laugh. I’m going to watch ya'll die,” Lasiter said in the video.

One of the men named in the video contacted police and filed a “harassment communications” complaint. The Americus Police Department was reportedly able to identify Lasiter through several tips received last Friday (Aug. 2). When questioned by authorities, Lasiter admitted to lying about her HIV diagnosis because she was “angry” with the men named in the video, Americus PD Major Herman Lamar told the Associated Press.

Lasiter showed police a 2018 blood test proving that she isn't HIV positive. She also agreed to take an additional blood test.

According to the CDC, black HIV patients accounted for 43% of nearly 40,000 new U.S. cases of HIV in 2017,  In Georgia, there were more than 51,000 people living with HIV in 2016. Although the overwhelming percentage of those infected were male, black women accounted for more than 60% of women living with HIV. Additionally, the rate of black women living with HIV in Georgia was 11.9% higher than that of white women.

Knowingly infecting someone with HIV is a felony in Georgia and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Watch Lasiter's video below.

dayton-ohio-politician-blames-drag-queens-for-mass-shooting
Scott Olson

Ohio Politician Blames 'Drag Queen Advocates' And Obama For Mass Shootings

Republican Congresswoman Candice Keller has merited the ire of the Internet for a recent Facebook post in which she blames the cause of mass shootings on everything from "drag queen advocates" to former President Barack Obama.

Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3) 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into an El Paso Walmart with an assault rifle firing off several rounds, resulting in the death of 24 men and women. Hours after news of the El Paso shooting was made public, another shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio resulting in more death and tragedy. Local law enforcement shot and killed the Ohio shooter.

While calls for gun reform spread across social media again, Keller's Facebook post pointed the finger elsewhere.

"The breakdown of the traditional American family(thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals(open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies(hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama)."

Other points of blame for Keller included a lack of respect for the Second Amendment and Democrats in Congress. It didn't take long for other politicians to get wind of Keller's Facebook post and condemn her language.

"To blame these shootings on some of the very people who have been targeted is offensive to those victims as well as the nine people who were murdered in Dayton this morning and to their grieving friends and family members," said Butler County Democratic Party Chairman Brian Hester said while referencing the Orlando's Pulse Nightclub shooting in June 2016 and the El Paso, Texas attack.

As of now, Keller's Facebook post is still up.

