Mike Brown's Father Calls For Prosecutor To Reopen Investigation Of Son's Death

"His spirit lives through me. All the things that I do is through the spirit of him."

On the 5th anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.'s death, his father, Michael Brown Sr., is sharing his thoughts and remember the fatal day in Ferguson, Missouri.

In a sit-down interview with CBS This Morning correspondent Jeff Pegues, Brown recalled his memory of that tragic day and the moment he first learned of his son's passing. "The phone call his grandmother gave me. She called me and said that the police just shot Mikey. He's laying in the middle of the street," he recollected. "I turned to my wife and said the police just killed my son and from there it was all just moving real slow."

After admitting the "so-so" change of policing in Ferguson, Brown admitted his desire for his son's death case to be reopened by St. Louis County's first black prosecutor. “I would like for Wesley Bell to reopen the case,” he said frankly.

To commemorate the anniversary of his death, The Michael Brown Chosen for Change Foundation has planned a list of memorial events on Friday (Aug. 9) as told by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Including an hourlong memorial service will be held at the Urban League Ferguson Community Empowerment Center. Followed by a viewing of a small recreation of Brown's bedroom entitled "As I See You: A Tribute to Mike Brown Jr.".

On August 9, 2014, Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown, Jr. in broad daylight leaving his lifeless body in the piercing heat in the middle of the street for four hours. Later that year, the then-St. Louis County prosecutor, Bob McCulloch, announced that the grand jury believed the murder of Mike Brown was state-sanctioned and declined to indict Wilson.

The following year, the Department of Justice, decided that "Michael Brown's death, though a tragedy, did not involve prosecutable conduct on the part of Officer Wilson."