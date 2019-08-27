Missy Elliott Brought Out Alyson Stoner At The VMAs, And The Internet Is Losing It

Although she's been steadily working throughout the 17 years following her debut in Missy Elliott's video "Work It," the Internet was pleasantly surprised to see that Alyson Stoner still has that It Factor.

The 26-year-old made a surprise appearance during Missy's Vanguard Award performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs in Newark, NJ on Monday (Aug. 26). The adorable little girl with pigtails and a pink tracksuit is now rocking a shaved head, and wore a yellow tracksuit with her name on the back.

Stoner has made a name for herself on the television and film circuit, starring in Disney's Mike's Super Short Show, The Suite Life Of Zack and Cody and Camp Rock. She also appeared in Cheaper By The Dozen and in the Step Up film franchise. She also has a music career of her own, and did a YouTube tribute video to Missy a few years ago.

In 2017, VIBE spoke to Stoner about her role in Missy's iconic video, where she recalled the superstar creating a safe environment for her kid dancers to thrive.

Read some reactions to her appearance below.

If you don’t know who Alyson Stoner is.... you’re too young. This was epic. 🙌🏽 https://t.co/1DPVRk7Kiu — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 27, 2019

me after watching THE alyson stoner own the stage during the missy elliot performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/KeeDyH6tp2 — 🍟 Johnny 🍟 (@ohgodjohnwhy) August 27, 2019