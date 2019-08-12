Missy Elliott To Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott's reign continues.

The 2019 Video Music Awards is two weeks away and to get viewers amped, the network announced this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient. After petitions and social media campaigns called for this moment, Missy Elliott will be 2019’s honoree.

In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom and Co-Brand Head, MTV International, praised the Supa Dupa Fly rapper for her innovation and accomplishments. “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Gillmer said. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

Previously, Elliott responded to a report stating that she was the Vanguard Award winner for 2018, but Jennifer Lopez was on the receiving end of that honor. “Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards,” Elliott tweeted.

Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled🙏🏾I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards😔 https://t.co/Z2dDflHO4F — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 18, 2018

In partnership with MTV and Pepsi, a museum highlighting Elliott’s achievements will be open to the public on August 24-25 in New York City. The event will place attendees in the center of Elliott’s iconic music videos and overall unmatched artistry. This year has been reminiscent of a highlight reel for the Virginia native after being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, receiving an honorary degree from Berklee College of Music, and celebrating the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Da Real World.

For a 2017 Elle feature, Elliott revisited her legendary video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" where she sported a black-inflated costume that's popular every Halloween season. "To me, the outfit was a way to mask my shyness behind all the chaos of the look," she said. "Although I am shy, I was never afraid to be a provocative woman. The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman. I knew I could have on a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different. I’ve always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other."

The VMAs will air on MTV on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.