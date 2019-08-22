ICONOLOGY: Missy Elliott Dropping Collection Of New Songs Tonight

Missy Elliott has had an incredible 2019.

The superstar is not only finally receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs this coming Monday (Aug. 26), the Virginia native also became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College Of Music. She's celebrating her standout year with her longtime fans by releasing new music.

ICONOLOGY is a collection of new songs that are meant to make the listener throw it back to the times when music made us want to move. She revealed the news on social media.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram." THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!... Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology."

We're hoping there are some eye-popping videos to accompany these new songs. Check out her post below.