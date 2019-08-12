Missy Elliott Responds To Becoming A MTV VMA Video Vanguard Recipient

After what felt like years of waiting, Missy Elliott is finally receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. The event will take place on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Missy, who became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame this year, responded to the long-overdue news on Twitter on Monday (Aug. 12).

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God @MTV@vmas am SO HUMBLED.” She also shouted out the hosts of the popular podcast The Read for the never-ending support.

In 2018, fan-created petitions made the rounds after it was announced Missy would not be the recipient for the award. Instead, it went to Jennifer Lopez. Elliott wrote on Twitter that she doesn’t think she’ll be considered.

“Although this would be amazing & I would be so humbled…I’m sorry to say I don’t think I am even on the list for the VMA’s Video Vanguard Awards,” she wrote.

We can’t wait to see what she cooks up.

I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award😭🙏🏾❤️ I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come🙏🏾@KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me🙏🏾 I am crying happy tears😭Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/udfhBNc78k — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 12, 2019