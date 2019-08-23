Missy Elliott Continues To Push Visual Boundaries With “Throw It Back” Music Video

August 23, 2019 - 9:49 am by Camille Augustin

The video arrives shortly after Elliott released her 'ICONOLOGY' project.

In 2003, Missy Elliott won her first Video Music Award for “Work It.” During her speech, the Virginia native said, “I’d like to thank God for giving me the talent and a creative mind.” Fast-forward 16 years later, and the music legend’s creativity has garnered her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which she’ll receive at MTV’s annual showcase on Monday (Aug. 26).

To keep the momentum on a thousand, Elliott not only released a five-track EP titled ICONOLOGY, but she also dropped the video for the project’s lead track “Throw It Back.” The choreography is on full display from Earth to the moon, keeping in line with Elliott’s captivating moves and otherworldly creative direction.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee's project arrives 14 years after her last studio effort, The Cookbook. In 2015, the "Lose Control" rapper dropped a single titled "WTF (Where They From)" but since certain things in life will happen when it's meant to, 2019 proved to be the year of Missy Elliott domination.

Stream the full project below and watch the video above.

20 Year Old Takes His Life After Being Bullied For Dating A Trans Woman

KAMAUU-Bamboo-Video-Premiere
YouTube

Premiere: Discover KAMAUU's Lyrical Gems In "Bamboo" Visual

KAMAUU's latest video "Bamboo" is all about growth with a healthy dose of lyrical vitamins for the soul.

Directed by Child, we find the elusive artist in nature's garden sharing the fruits of his evolution. With his tribe close by (the producer of "Bamboo" DJ dashMOON makes a cameo), it's clear KAMAUU's mission to become his best self doesn't leave behind his day ones.

The mission is also rooted throughout the track. As the opener to his latest EP MíXD GRēēNS, the production of the track was made with detailed precision. There are lines like "Same time, keep a sane mind Sane mind keep a safe mine," and the dizi flute, also known as a Chinese transverse flute heard on the track– which also happens to be made of bamboo. It's just one of many mindful choices on MíXD GRēēNS, making it impossible to put KAMAUU in a musical category.

But "Bamboo" also carries a message of moving and growing with purpose. “The song ‘bamboo’ is about focusing and being aggressive in my evolution and the shedding of my lesser self,” KAMAUU shared with VIBE.

Previously known as KAMAU, the Brooklyn-based artist has lived many lives in the art space. In 2016, he released A Gorgeous Fortune EP which spawned the favorable jam"Jusfayu" garnering over 10 million streams. His powerful song "The Icarus" was also featured on The Birth of a Nation: The Inspired By Album. 

The VIBE NEXT alum would go on to release his debut album TheKAMAUU-CASSETTE: ŭRTH GōLD with more than enough favorable tunes like MĭNT ft. Talibah Safiya, GRā (GReY) ft. Nkō Khélí and BŭRGŭNDí.

Enjoy "Bamboo" below.

Continue Reading
Rapsody
Alberto E. Rodriguez

New Music Friday: Rapsody, Missy Elliott, Raphael Saadiq, Jeezy, Jidenna And More

This week in music, one of rap's brightest voices releases a concept album, an R&B/soul legend makes a powerful return, and a rap icon releases his swan song. Look below for this week's new releases by Rapsody, Missy Elliott, Raphael Saadiq and more.

Rapsody – Eve Rapsody earned a Grammy nomination and critical acclaim with her last album Laila's Wisdom, and she keeps up her lyrical and conceptual wit on her new record, Eve. Her new album clocks in at 16 tracks, each of them inspired by and named after a powerful, culturally significant black woman. The first single "Ibtihaj (feat. D'Angelo and GZA)" is named after fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics, and the J.Cole-assisted "Sojourner" was released as a loosie in 2018. But other subjects include Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Nina Simone and Michelle Obama. This album is less of a lesson in black history, and more of Rapsody channeling the spirits of her elders, whether they're deceased or otherwise, into the skill set that she has already harnessed so well before. With production by 9th Wonder and the Soul Council and guests such as Queen Latifah, Leikeli47, K.Roosevelt, Mereba, Elle Varner, SiR, JID and PJ Morton, Eve has the potential to be one of the top albums of the year. Apple Music | TIDAL

Missy Elliott – Iconology With Missy Elliot receiving multiple honors over the next few days with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and the opening of the Museum of Missy, she's decided to celebrate with a "collection of new songs" aptly titled Iconology. The five-song project is her first in 14 years, since the Grammy-nominated and well-reviewed The Cookbook in 2005.  Apple Music | TIDAL

Raphael Saadiq – Jimmy Lee It's been eight years since Raphael Saadiq last dropped a solo album, but for the brilliant singer/songwriter, it's always worth the wait. Jimmy Lee sees Saadiq getting personal and conscious at the same time. He speaks about social issues like drug addiction and social injustice, but he doesn't just bring them up as blanket terms or news headlines: he shows how they've impacted or killed his loved ones, and how he deals with the pain from those experiences. The album's namesake is Saadiq's older brother, who died from a heroin overdose. The compelling subject matter is paired with Saadiq's musical expertise, mixing soul with gospel to make the pain and hope even more resonant. Apple Music | TIDAL

Jeezy – TM104: Legend of the Snowman Almost all of us can remember the first time we heard Jeezy's timeless debut, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, and now the snowman's rap career is coming to an end. TM104: Legend of the Snowman is the fourth of the Thug Motivation series, and the eighth and final album in his storied career. "Why call it a tracklist, when it's more like chapters to the greatest story ever told," Jeezy said while revealing the tracklist, which includes guest appearances by CeeLo Green, Rick Ross, Queen Naija, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Gunna, Ball Greezy, and Meek Mill, who appears on the single "MLK Blvd." Only time will tell if Jeezy sticks to his retirement, but taking him at his word, this is his swag song. Apple Music | TIDAL

Jidenna – 85 To Africa While many may know Jidenna from the suited and booted "Classic Man," his new album 85 To Africa sees him tapping into his Nigerian roots with Afrobeats production and songs about no-heel slippers ("Babouche"), Nigerian savings arrangements ("Sou Sou"), and beautiful, spiritual women ("Sufi Woman"). Guests on the album include GoldLink, Seun Kuti, Mr. Eazy, St. Beauty and Mereba. Apple Music | TIDAL

BROCKHAMPTON – Ginger After 2018's Iridescence, self-proclaimed boy band BROCKHAMPTON has released their latest album, Ginger. The 12-song, 44-minute album includes "Boy Bye," "If You Pray Right," and "I Been Born Again," and is being described by critics as "honest" and "transparent." Apple Music | TIDAL

Trae Tha Truth – Exhale Trae Tha Truth's latest album Exhale is the first of his 20-year career to not have any features. But he needs the time to himself, with the loss of his close friend ("Nipsey") and a custody battle over his 1-year-old daughter ("Letter 2 Truth") weighing heavily on his mind. Full of the pain-wrought raps his fans adore him for, Exhale is a worthy addition to the Houston rap titan's catalog. Apple Music | TIDAL

Zac Flewids feat. Sylvan Lacue – "Eyelids" Toronto's Zac Flewids teams up with Florida Man lyricist Sylvan Lacue, who we've been listening to since his stellar 2018 album Apologies In Advance, for their catchy new song, "Eyelids."

Kemba feat. Portugal. The Man – "The Feels" After his celebratory last single "Alive" with Eric Bellinger, Kemba turns things down with "The Feels," his new somber single. Equipped with a spaced-out soundbed by Black Milk and Brasstracks, Kemba gets vulnerable and speaks about depression, suicidal thoughts, and childhood traumas. Apple Music | TIDAL

Continue Reading

Vince Staples Launches New Show With New Single

Vince Staples has become one of rap's most unique voices in and out of the booth, and his new creative endeavor shows both of those sides. On Thursday (Aug. 22), he released the first episode of The Vince Staples Show, a new series that finds Vince in various situations while debuting a standalone single. The series is directed by Calmatic, who directed Staples' video for "Fun" and the visual for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road." The series starts with "So What? (Episode 001)."

The hilarious three-minute episode begins with Vince Staples getting a phone call from his booking agent with an offer to perform at Malia Obama's birthday. When tasked with the need for a last-minute haircut on a Monday – a barbershop's traditional day of rest – his homie suggests a barbershop in Pasadena. "They always open," he said. While Vince is sitting in the barber's chair, a child snatches out Vince's earbuds. When three Bloods hear Vince's lyrical references to Crips, an all-out brawl ensues in the shop as "So What?" – a bouncy, hater-dismissing record - plays as the soundtrack. The Vince Staples Show may be the start to one of the more creative campaigns in recent rap memory, and this is a great start to the series.

Watch "So What? (Episode o1)" above, stream the song below or on your favorite service, and get merch for the song.

Continue Reading

