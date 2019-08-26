Missy Elliott Accepts The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Missy Elliott took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to finally gather her things as the recipient of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Missy– who just demolished the stage with a bevy of dancers to perform a medley of her biggest hits– thanked those who have supported her in her decades-long career as a musician. She was officially given the award on Aug. 26.

“I love y’all," she said with her signature grin. "I promised I wouldn’t cry because I cry every awards, but this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades. I never thought that I’d be standing up here… it don’t go unnoticed, the support and love."

Missy later thanked God, and on a piece of paper, went down the list of those who were with her every step of the way. This is including but not limited to her mother, Timbaland, Hype Williams, Dave Meyers, Hi-Hat, Sean Bankhead, June Ambrose, Elektra and Atlantic Records, her glam squad, the state of Virginia, Janet Jackson, Aaliyah , Busta Rhymes, Peter Gabriel, Madonna and the dance community.

After fans began petitioning for Misdemeanor to receive her just due, it was announced in mid-August that she would finally be the recipient of the coveted award, which is given to an artist who have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Watch her speech above.