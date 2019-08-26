Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Missy Elliott performed a medley of some of her biggest songs at the 2019 MTV VMAs, in response to her long-overdue acceptance of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The music icon took to the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday night (Aug. 26) to deliver a dance-heavy performance unlike any other. The songs used for her legendary performance are "Throw It Back," "Work It," "Pass That Dutch," and more. Her former kid dancer Alyson Stoner made an appearance.

After petitions calling for Missy to receive the honor awarded to a groundbreaking musician and visual artist, it was announced that the Virginia native would be receiving the honor in mid-August.

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God..."

Late last week, Missy released a collection of new songs called ICONOLOGY, which came complete with a new video to the song “Throw It Back.”

Watch her performance above.