Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs

August 26, 2019 - 9:40 pm by VIBE Staff

Missy Elliott performed a medley of some of her biggest songs at the 2019 MTV VMAs, in response to her long-overdue acceptance of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The music icon took to the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday night (Aug. 26) to deliver a dance-heavy performance unlike any other. The songs used for her legendary performance are "Throw It Back," "Work It," "Pass That Dutch," and more. Her former kid dancer Alyson Stoner made an appearance.

After petitions calling for Missy to receive the honor awarded to a groundbreaking musician and visual artist, it was announced that the Virginia native would be receiving the honor in mid-August.

"I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award,” she wrote on Twitter after the news was officially announced. “I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently  to see this day come…I am crying happy tears…Thank you God..."

Late last week, Missy released a collection of new songs called ICONOLOGY, which came complete with a new video to the song “Throw It Back.”

Watch her performance above.

H.E.R. Treated Fans To New Song "Anti" At The MTV VMAs

Whether we're judging by vocals or performance or both, it's clear that H.E.R. can do no wrong. Last night at the 2019 MTV Video Awards (Aug. 26), the rapidly rising singer-songwriter and instrumentalist flexed all three of her talents for all the world to see with a performance of a brand new song.

The single, dubbed "Anti," finds H.E.R. in all substance mode, where she uses pointed lyricism to immediately push to societal ills that trigger hatred of others and hatred of self to the forefront. As far as wardrobe, the graphic tees donned by both herself and her dancers and singers took aim at sexism, brutality, racism, and bullying.

The singer, born Gabi Wilson, also delivered another empowering musical performance of "The Lord Is Coming" alongside YBN Cordae at the 2019 BET Awards at the top of the summer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The energy at the @vmas was crazy! Dream come true! #VMAs

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:43am PDT

Earlier this year at Coachella, H.E.R. also debuted another new song from her forthcoming untitled LP. The songbird still has yet to offer concrete details on the arrival of this new album but we're already sure it'll be well worth the wait.

Watch that new song below and her VMAs performance up top.

Normani Gives Us "Motivation" And Life At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Normani has been the name on everyone’s lips recently, thanks to the release of her dance-tastic video for “Motivation.” The pop star took to the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday (Aug. 26) to show the girls what she’s working with, and as expected, she delivered a knockout performance of her new song.

The 23-year-old, who wore a purple tracksuit that turned into a two-piece, danced along to her track with ease, as a cluster of fellow performers rallied behind her to give a performance like no other.

Normani’s video pleasantly plays homage to early-2000s culture and some of the videos she loved growing up, such as “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears and “Crazy In Love” by her idol, Beyonce. Both Brit-Brit and Queen Bey have received MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards, and maybe one day, Miss Normani will join them.

Watch her performance above.

Missy Elliott Accepts The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At The 2019 MTV VMAs

Missy Elliott took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to finally gather her things as the recipient of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Missy– who just demolished the stage with a bevy of dancers to perform a medley of her biggest hits– thanked those who have supported her in her decades-long career as a musician. She was officially given the award on Aug. 26.

“I love y’all," she said with her signature grin. "I promised I wouldn’t cry because I cry every awards, but this Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I have worked diligently for over two decades. I never thought that I’d be standing up here… it don’t go unnoticed, the support and love."

Missy later thanked God, and on a piece of paper, went down the list of those who were with her every step of the way. This is including but not limited to her mother, Timbaland, Hype Williams, Dave Meyers, Hi-Hat, Sean Bankhead, June Ambrose, Elektra and Atlantic Records, her glam squad, the state of Virginia, Janet Jackson, Aaliyah , Busta Rhymes, Peter Gabriel, Madonna and the dance community.

After fans began petitioning for Misdemeanor to receive her just due, it was announced in mid-August that she would finally be the recipient of the coveted award, which is given to an artist who have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Watch her speech above.

