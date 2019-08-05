Eddie Murphy Appears On The Oprah Winfrey Show
Paul Natkin

Music Sermon: Eddie Murphy's Music Career Is Not A Joke

August 5, 2019 - 9:43 am by Naima Cochrane

Eddie Murphy's music career may not have the success as his comedy and acting, but it's quietly been his most consistent artistic avenue.

In 1984, Eddie Murphy was dominating Hollywood. At only 23, he’d become the biggest star of the Saturday Night Live cast, earned a Grammy and sold over a million copies of his self-titled comedy album. He had also jumpstarted his movie career with two box office comedy smashes, 48 Hours and Trading Places, which resulted in a $15 million deal with Paramount to produce and star in five more films.

Eddie was rock star level famous, a new epicenter of not just Black entertainment, but entertainment, period. And he fully embraced it, adapting the all-leather ensembles Axel Foley had to stop and laugh at when he first got to Beverly Hills. Having conquered acting and comedy, the star turned his attention to another facet of entertainment: music.

Eddie’s music career is a footnote for fans at best. He only had one real hit, and his last two releases flew largely under the radar. But what many don’t realize is that making music is more than just a hobby the comic has dabbled in from time to time. This isn’t like Lil Duval hitting a lick with “My Best Life” by accident. Eddie is, at heart, a frustrated artist. Think about it; there’ve been through lines of music throughout his entire comedic and acting career, from SNL on. From the beginning, his goal was to eventually have a full-scale entertainment show, reminiscent of the vaudeville days when everyone sang, danced, told jokes, and the whole nine. Eddie as a recording artist never quite took – probably in part because his sh*t was a little unconventional, but we’ll get into that - yet music is the one aspect of entertainment he never gave up on. He stepped away from standup, even stopped doing movies at a point, but was still in his studio at the crib. As rumors swirl of Eddie possibly returning to stand up with a $70 million Netflix partnership, there’s the likelihood that some music will be involved, so let’s prepare by reviewing the comedian’s efforts to be taken seriously as a recording artist.

--

Even before making it in comedy, Eddie wanted to be a singer. ''I organized my own bands when I was in high school on Long Island,'' he told the New York Times while he was working on his first album. ''I was singing before I did comedy. I would do tunes by the Commodores, some by Earth, Wind & Fire, and then I'd do impressions of Al Green, or Elvis Presley. I was the band's manager, leader and lead singer. Actually, there were guys in the group who sang much better than me; I just wanted to be out front.''

His effortless, spot-on impressions made it easy for him to weave music into his comedy, going all the way back to Saturday Night Live.

Eddie added two parody songs on his 1982 self-titled comedy album. I discovered the better-known of the two, “Boogie in Your Butt,” my freshman year of high school when my best friend’s mother was walking around the house singing the song one Friday night.

Say, put a tin can in your butt
Put a tiny man in your butt
Say, but a light in your butt
Say, make it bright in your butt
Say, but a tv in your butt
Say, put me in your butt

Once she convinced my best friend and me it was a real song, we immediately grabbed the album, called a select few people, played it, and hung up (because we were 13, and *69 callback wasn’t a thing for another two years or so).

Once he hit superstardom and his brand identity as a comedic actor was solid, Eddie felt free to experiment with a legit album. He’d already put a piano and a studio in the crib, and he had access to pretty much any collaborator he wanted. Columbia Records, the label home for his comedy albums, became his home as a vocalist, and his singing career started in earnest with the one Eddie Murphy song everyone knows, the actually jamming “Party All the Time.”

Rick James was on the downside of his career when he found out – probably from friend Charlie Murphy – that Eddie had a couple of incomplete sessions with Prince before the Purple One eventually bailed on the project. Rick was still nursing resentment towards his one-time rival, and let that hate serve as fuel to deliver Eddie more heat than he’d had himself in two years.

“Party All the Time” hit #2 on the Hot 100 chart and stayed there for weeks, blocked by Lionel Richie’s “Say You, Say Me.” But it felt more like a Rick James song than an Eddie Murphy song. (That’s part of the issue with Eddie as a recording artist: he has no signature sound.)

The full studio album, How Could It Be, theoretically should have been massive. Eddie was one of the biggest stars in America, and major talent was involved in the project – in addition to James himself, Stevie Wonder produced a couple of tracks. But the album’s performance was meh, and Eddie was surprised. “I thought the album would be doing much better now,” he told the LA Times a little over a month after the LP dropped. “I look at Beverly Hills Cop. About 60 million people saw the movie. So you’d think at least 1 million would go out and buy my record. Unfortunately, I see now it doesn’t work that way.” (This is a lesson entertainers and “influencers” are still learning.)

The lackluster response wasn’t really surprising, though. Eddie’s actual music stood separate from his comedy. Look at Jamie Foxx – who is a classically trained musician, by the way – he sang and played every opportunity he got throughout his career, so him eventually releasing an album surprised no one. Eddie, however, wasn’t a singer, singer. He was like a play singer; he could hold enough of a tune to make the skits work, but nobody was walking around thinking, I really wish Eddie Murphy would record an album. He also didn’t really promote his music. He had already started shying away from media looks, so there were no TV performances or radio promo – things you need to do to let people know you have an album in stores. Most importantly, though, singing Eddie wasn’t the same Eddie fans knew; there was a more serious side in his music. “Look at the lyrics I wrote,” he continued in the same LA Times interview. “There’s feeling in them. They’re not funny. They tell how I feel about certain things.” But did fans really want social commentary, like the unity-preaching “God is Color Blind” from Murphy?

Once upon a time, an orange bus drove through the morning dew
And in the bus were children of assorted hue
Being shipped from the ghetto to a fine white school
But you know the people wouldn't let them through
We don't want no ni**ers in our school

And my God, ooh, is color blind
Blue, black or white, you can be a friend of mine
And don't ever judge another man by his race or creed
We are all different colors
But if I cut you, you'll bleed

Alternately, his songs could be playful, risqué and sexy. Eddie counted Elvis, The Beatles, and Bob Marley among his influences, but the songs that worked for him were more funk-driven, like “Party…” and the lead single from his Nile Rogers-produced sophomore album, “Put Your Mouth on Me.”

Did I mention that Eddie’s music was a bit all over the place? Again, he had no “sound.” He was experimenting publicly (which you can do when you already have all the money), reinventing himself musically with each release trying to make something work. In ’93 he released Love’s Alright, and the bizarre single “Whatzupwithu” featuring Michael Jackson during his peak era of weirdness, allegedly a trade-off for Eddie appearing in “Remember the Time.” Whatzupwithisvideo, though? This is really some “too wealthy to even care what people will think” ish.

The third studio album was a spectacular flop, and Eddie was still shocked about it. "If you look at Love's Alright and see who worked on the album, it's actually kind of funny that the record didn't do anything," he complained to the Baltimore Sun shortly after release. “From vocalists to musicians and engineers, we had everybody who's anybody working on that record."

As Eddie’s film career declined and he moved away from the public eye, there was still music. Every movie in the Shrek franchise closed with a funky performance from Murphey’s character Donkey, and he earned an Oscar nod for his (kind of dark) portrayal of the James Brown/Marvin Gaye/David Ruffin hybrid Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls.

But even though the public had failed to buy into Eddie as a serious artist and musician, he never stopped recording. He just wasn’t releasing anything. “All I’ve been doing is making music,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2013. “I haven’t been working on films, haven’t been developing movies or any of that sh*t.” After a decade, Eddie had two somewhat quiet album releases, in 2013 and 2015. And the singles for both were – wait for it – reggae. Like, Top 5 on the Billboard Reggae chart and everything (in fairness, the more niche the chart, the lower the level of difficulty to climb said chart – which is why Lil Nas X put “Old Town Road” up as country instead of hip-hop).

He tagged Snoop Dogg as Snoop Lion in on his 2013 single “Red Light” and went for social commentary again on 2015’s “Oh Jah Jah,” with lyrics inspired by Mike Brown’s murder and the Ferguson uprising.

The devil's on the move and the world's gone crazy (yeah)
Police in the streets shootin' down black babies

Eddie’s longest interview in over a decade is the first episode for the new season of Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. One of the biggest takeaways from the episode was Eddie telling Jerry Seinfeld that he plans to put together a new set and get back on the stand-up stage for the first time in over thirty years. Based on his interviews over the last several years, his goal of putting together a multi-faceted show is still in play. “Ultimately, I’d like to have my own band and play live,” he’s shared. “If I ever get back on stage, I’d do everything – music, comedy, a big stage show. That’s my fantasy.”

So, we might as well get prepared for Eddie on guitar in between the jokes, because with all his other accomplishments and successes, he’s gonna keep giving us this music until it clicks. Until he realizes the vision he’s had since his foray into a singing career: “I’d like to hear people yelling for me to sing. That would make me feel good.”

--

#MusicSermon is a series by Naima Cochrane that highlights the under-acknowledged and under-appreciated urban artists and sub-genres from the '90s and earlier. The series seeks to tell unknown and/or forgotten stories that connect the dots between current music, culture and the foundations of the past.

Algee-Smith-VIBE-Euphoria-Interview Algee-Smith-VIBE-Euphoria-Interview
Nikko Lamere

Algee Smith Talks 'Euphoria,' The Art Of Manifestation And New Music

Euphoria's melancholy first season has come to a close, but that doesn't mean everyone is entitled to a happy ending. While many of the central characters are slithering through high school blues, Christopher McKay (played by Algee Smith) is experiencing more than red cup shindigs in college.

Viewers caught another glimpse of the machismo McKay in "The Next Episode" while experiencing the parallels of male masculinity, especially when it comes to young black men. Enticed by the thought of ruling an all-white fraternity, McKay's hazing period is more traumatic than comical as he finds himself in his most vulnerable state yet. While getting in between the sheets with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), his future fraternity brothers invade his room, leaving him naked, frightened and defenseless to himself and Cassie.

The gang of five or six pins McKay face down on the ground as they force themselves on top of him, dry humping him profusely. A phone shines down on his body as they record the incident. Cassie finds herself screaming “Stop! Get off of him!” as the group chants “McGay! McGay! McGay!” The Sig Pi Nu brothers finish the act and exit the room. As tears run down the face of McKay and his trembling body lays face down on the ground, viewers go through the trauma and humiliation he received from his frat brothers. McKay is rattled and embarrassed, as Cassie sits on the bed in silence attempting to piece together what occurred. He has a moment to himself in the bathroom where he is faced with his emotions although he momentarily avoids staring at himself in the mirror.

Euphoria's knack to push the envelope has raised eyebrows but for Smith, the goal is to tell a story many others have glossed over.

"I feel like that [incident] challenged everything in him," he tells VIBE. "You're in a personal moment with your girl and out of nowhere, this happened. You know getting hazed is a part of the process, but he didn't expect it at this time. This challenged him as a man since he couldn't protect Cassie or himself."

Throughout his budding acting career, Algee Smith has played up the dichotomy of black males who struggle to find their identity. A reoccurring theme in past scripts (The New Edition Story, Detriot, The Hate U Give) has revealed an authentic raw truth.

“Within McKay and Euphoria, there is a struggle in him to really to find his identity to see who he is with everything going on with his father," he explained. "In The Hate U Give there’s a struggle with Khalil since he's trying to provide for his mom, grandmother and his little brother because there’s no father in the house. In Detroit, it’s a struggle with Larry trying to make it through racial times."

Smith's ability to morph into relatable characters was nearly overlooked by Hollywood. Between finding the money for Uber rides, staying on a friend's couch, and trying to keep his stomach fueled, the award-winning actor almost returned to Atlanta.

"It was a really humbling time," he recalled. "I thought I was about to head back home to Atlanta and that's when I ended up booking New Edition and while I was filming that, I booked Detroit, and while I was filming that, I booked The Hate U Give."

VIBE talked with Algee Smith about Euphoria, his music career and why he refuses to be boxed in.

___

VIBE: Congrats on the success of Euphoria. How do you think your fans, family, and friends are responding to the season?

I think people are excited. I think people are shocked as well. At the same time, people are just hooked on it. It’s just real s**t. As far as my family and friends, everyone was confused about what happened in my episode. Everybody just had a million questions.

VIBE: You have some inspirational quotes that you crafted on your website, can you dive into what they mean to you?

The first being, “I’m more interested in a relationship with the creator of the world. Than in a religion created by man.”

I grew up in a Christian church and it taught me really good morals. At the same time, I feel like religion is created. The root of my religion is love and you see that in all living things. You see that in trees, plants, oxygen and animals. I’m more interested in knowing who created me than knowing something that a man created to keep us systematic.

The next is, “The hunger to win starts with aggression against failure.”

I look at it like this, if you get tired of losing so much you're going to want to win. But it also depends on the type of person you are. For me, I just got so tired of feeling like I wasn't doing life right. So then I thought, "Okay, I'm going to sit here until I get it right." My hunger to win arrived with the aggression about failing.

Backing up, was there anything that stood out to you about the Euphoria script that made it a winner to you?

When I went in for my initial audition, I auditioned for Ethan (played by Austin Abrams) and it was cool, but it just didn’t stick right away. A couple of months went by and I get a call back from the writer, Sam Levison and he was like, "Yo man I love your work and I loved your tape, I want to sit down and have lunch with you."

We started discussing McKay and just where we could take the character. From that moment on I just knew that I wanted to be a part of the show and at that point, I hadn’t even seen the script. I got sent every script after that meeting and I was like ‘Okay yeah, I’m on board.’ It was just so raw, so real, and I knew the impact that it could have.

McKay and his father deal with their own struggles as father and son, how does that compare to the relationship that you have with your dad?

I can definitely compare to just having a father that wants you to do well. I grew up in music before I started acting. My dad is a professional musician all around the board: touring, playing music, doing sound, he is all about music. I learned that from him. I just want to make him proud, every time I go into the studio, hit the stage or I’m acting.

I just want to make him proud because we started this together. However, with [McKay and his father] it’s different with me and my dad because we grew to learn how to communicate. That’s something McKay and his father haven’t found yet but thankfully me and my father, have that even though I did grow up in that hard work ethic type of environment.

I get a Degrassi vibe from Euphoria. How do you think the shows compare to each other? 

It does have some similarities to Degrassi but I would explain it as this is a show of teenagers coming into their adulthood trying to navigate life dealing with drugs, sex and communication. We see all these different people go through these different things and there’s like no sugar coating. When you’re watching it, I feel like I have been in some of these situations before because that’s how real it is.

Let’s transition into music. Your YouTube Channel consisted of Music Mondays where you freestyled over beats, one of your most popular was your "Bedrock Freestyle" in 2011. You've been teasing your new single "All Girls Matter." Can you share what the song is about? 

The album is called ATL. It describes the journey of faith from Atlanta to Los Angeles, it’s just really fun songs. "All Girls Matter" is the first single off of the album. When I hear "All Girls Matter," I think something that women can personalize themselves so they can feel good about it when they say it. When they hear it, they just feel good about themselves.

Lastly, how do you reach your goals? Have you done a vision board?

I do vision boards actively, the last time I did one was right before I came out here from Atlanta. Right now, I write my goals down on my phone and I wake up every day and give myself affirmations. I write down what I want to happen in my life and I just go throughout the day speaking it. If I just think about it randomly then I’ll speak it. As long as I can get my mind thinking about it then my mind creates what’s outside. My insides are going to create my reality outside. As long as I got that then I know I’m in the right spot.

Continue Reading
Tiffany-Stevenson-2-1564756765 Tiffany-Stevenson-2-1564756765
Duane Bonaparte

Views From The Studio: Tiffany Stevenson Tracks Background Singing Journey And Beyond

Since the age of 13, Tiffany Stevenson knew a career in music was a God-given declaration. From singing in church choirs to providing background vocals for gospel greats like Kierra Sheard and The Clark Sisters, Stevenson's path throughout the music industry was essentially ordained.

With her roots firmly cemented in the church and a strong faith-based mentality, Stevenson took a leap of faith that led the native New Yorker to pack her things and move to Los Angeles to further her career. While on tour in Europe in 2018, the vocalist said she recruited a few people to scout apartments in the City of Angels. By the time she returned, the keys were waiting for her to begin living in her new abode. The experiences from the Big Apple translated into a go-getter attitude that afforded Stevenson the opportunity to tour with Jessie J, perform onstage with Stevie Wonder before moving to L.A., and sing background on a few of Tyler, the Creator’s tracks for his Igor album.

For VIBE's Views From The Studio, Stevenson dissects her time in the studio with Tyler, her first audition, and walking by faith and not by sight.

--

VIBE: Who are some artists that have inspired you throughout your career? Tiffany Stevenson: Faith Evans, for sure. I tell people all the time Faith is like my Beyoncé. I love Beyoncé but I feel like Faith doesn’t get the credit that she deserves. You can’t really talk about R&B without mentioning Faith Evans. Her sound, her pen, she’s just somebody that I’ve always looked up to and aspired to be like because I feel like she’s kind of underrated but she’s such a legend. Erica Campbell is somebody else that I look up to. I call her superwoman because she’s a mom, a wife, a first lady, a radio host, an artist and then she’s Erica, and she finds time to do all of these amazing things. I don’t know how she does it and I look at her like it’s crazy. I would say those two for sure.

What purpose does gospel music serve to you as a singer? It’s about the message. The message, the soul behind it, the feeling you get when you hear certain words. There are a bunch of memes out right now that says gospel music hits different when you’re going through something and I don’t want to say everybody writes or sings songs about being down and out, but it makes you think and it makes you extremely grateful. You are who you are, it may not be where you want to be, but it’s not where you should be. I don’t feel like we’re worthy enough to be so blessed by God and it’s so crazy how He still affords us grace and mercy even after all the crappy stuff that we do. When you hear songs that remind you of that it feels good.

In your Instagram bio, you wrote “Psalm 37:4.” What significance does that passage hold? It says that “If you delight yourself in the Lord, He’ll give you the desires of your heart.” There's another scripture that says, “Acknowledge him in all your ways He’ll direct your path.” I feel like if you put God first, make him the head of your life—I know a lot of people say that, sometimes people don’t even know what that means—but if you put God first I feel like things line up for you so easy. It’s easy to worry about stuff that doesn’t add up and that’s where faith comes in, but I feel like if you allow him to take control of your life completely, you don’t have to worry about your next move or how things are going to work out. You just put your faith and your trust in him and let him do what you need him to do, what you asked him to do. I like to delight myself in God because I want the desires of my heart and I want my dreams to come true. I want to be in his will, ultimately. I don’t mean to sound super churchy but that’s what it is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Last night I got to honor @melosings and HAD to add this to the list of songs in my very long medley! HA! And @notkarltonbanks gave me a few nods of approval! Lol! Happy Sunday! ❤️

A post shared by Tiffany Stevenson (@icanonlybetiffy) on Apr 1, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

What goes into being a background singer? Interestingly enough somebody yesterday asked me the three tips on how does a singer book more jobs or something like that and I just said you have to be professional. Ultimately people have to like you to hire you and that doesn’t necessarily mean personality, but I feel like you learn your music, you show up on time, you treat everybody with respect, you look and sound the part and you just have to be ready because these calls come out of nowhere sometimes. Some people have to go through audition processes. I’ve been blessed enough to not have to go through that but when somebody calls you, be ready, have your passport. That’s definitely important. I remember getting a call, I was so mad I couldn’t do it but I got a call to go to Japan with Janet Jackson and they were like, “Do you have your passport?” I’m like, “My bag is at the door.” They ended up finding somebody else who was already in Japan, but situations like that you just never know. I always tell people to be ready and enjoy what you do. When you love what you do and show up it makes work not feel like work. But to answer your question, I just feel like I learn the music, I try to blend well with whoever is next to me and just have fun.

That’s good advice especially with your example with Janet Jackson. Japan is huge and Janet Jackson is even bigger. Were you able to circle back with her team? No, it was a one-time thing. I was grateful to even be considered to do something like that especially with a legend like Janet Jackson. But it showed me that people like me enough to think of me, to call me, but then people think that I’m that good to where I can sing for somebody like her. I know those kinds of calls will come back around. I’m not worried but that was really dope.

Do you remember your first audition? My first audition was with John Legend. I was so young. I used to audition all the time but John Legend was my first audition, and I remember auditioning for Jazmine Sullivan. After the audition, I had a show of my own and I had to leave that audition and go to the venue. Jazmine was sitting in my soundcheck. I was so nervous at the audition because you look up to these people and you listen to these people on the radio so for them to say sing a song for me it just adds a whole bunch of nerves. I was super nervous, but when I got to where I had to sing, I’m singing like it’s just me in my house in the living room or shower and Jazmine was sitting in on my soundcheck. When I finished she was so mad at me, like, “Why didn’t you sing like that earlier?” I’m like, “Because you are you!” (Laughs) I didn’t get called to actually work with them in that capacity but down the line, I was still able to work with John Legend. I just recently did the iHeartRadio Awards with him. When the movie Selma came out, I did all of his New York promo stuff so it eventually worked out. I didn’t tour with him, but we did get to work together and now me and Jazmine are cool.

Throughout those processes, how do you get over the nerves? Is it the more you do the less nervous you become? Well, I would say that over the years I’ve definitely come into my own. I’ve come into who I’m supposed to be if that makes sense. I’m not as nervous anymore. I’m kind of ridiculous with things as it pertains to just doing stuff and not thinking about it. My friends call me crazy because I used to be super shy and now it’s just like it is what it is. This is what I’m doing and that’s it. But I haven’t had to audition for anything since then, so I’m not sure if I can answer that. I don’t get nervous now. If it’s my own show, trying to win over an audience especially somewhere where no one knows who you are, that’s nerve-wracking but you do what you do and if they like it they like it, and if they don’t they don’t. But it is what it is.

Another major moment is Kanye West’s Sunday Service. Walk me through the process of how you became a part of the ensemble and performing at Coachella? This was right around the time I had just finished the last show of the tour I was on. This was around New Year’s and I had a short break. I got a call from one of my friends asking me if I could show up to a rehearsal. I didn’t know what or who it was for, I just showed up and that’s when I found out it was for Kanye. We didn’t know what it was, how long it was going to go on but it eventually turned into something super dope and beautiful. I’ve been rocking with him. Coachella was amazing. It was my first time at Coachella and we had 50,000 people there. It was kind of crazy to be on a hill singing about Jesus and dancing and having fun. It’s kind of crazy.

What were the rehearsals like? Was it just as energetic and therapeutic as the actual showcase? We have fun. Like I said if you love what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. Most of the people I knew there, some people I had just met because I’m new to L.A. but rehearsals are just as dope as us actually having to sing in front of people.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’M A WITNESS! Boss man joined the tenors today! Today was liiiiiit! Also, s/o to the alto section! We had too much fun! #KanyeWest #SundayService #TheClarkSisters via @kendalljenner

A post shared by Tiffany Stevenson (@icanonlybetiffy) on May 19, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

You also worked with Tyler, the Creator on his Igor album. Can you describe the process behind “I Think?” I think that’s the one with Solange on it. He was just playing some records and he felt like he had ideas, he could hear them but he couldn’t sing them obviously. He’s not a singer (Laughs) so he just asked us to do whatever he heard in his head. That one was pretty easy. We sang on top of what Solange did. My friend Amanda [Brown], she did some ad-libs toward the end of the song.

Also “Igor’s Theme?” That was actually my favorite one and not because I’m on it. He told us that Lil Uzi Vert was the one that wrote that hook: “Ridin’ ‘round town, they gon’ feel this one.” We were singing on top of that and I was being silly and I did something in the booth. He was like, “Do that! You have to do that!” I ended up doing something super-churchy on the song and he actually kept it. I have a solo part towards the end of that song so that was pretty cool.

And lastly, “Gone Gone/Thank You.” That was another song that he heard what he wanted in his head and he just needed us to do it. That song reminded me of Stevie Wonder, the chord changes in it. I like that one, too. That was basically it. He wanted us to sing whatever he heard in his head. He really shocked me though because I didn’t know…when you hear Tyler, the Creator, I remember he had that show on Adult Swim and I used to be like, “What is wrong with him? He’s crazy,” until I actually met him and I was like, “Oh, he’s like a freaking genius.” He’s my best friend in my head. It was really dope working with him. He plays, he produces, he writes and he knows his music. I was really shocked. That was a dope experience.

I feel like that was the consensus for some music lovers who weren’t familiar with his previous work. Personally for me, like how you said you were shocked while listening to this album, I was also like this wasn’t something that I expected. It definitely shocked me.

How did you come onboard? I got a call from one of my friends. He just asked if I was available for a session and I said, “Yeah, why not? It’s money so let’s get it.” When we pulled up I was like, “Oh Tyler, cool!” I didn’t know what exactly he was doing but it was as simple as a phone call.

What power does music possess to you and what do you think it possesses to others? I feel like overall when people say music is a universal language, it’s absolutely true. I’ve been in countries where they don’t speak the same language as I do but the music appeals to them the same way. I’ve seen people cry. It’s a feeling that they can’t explain. Honestly, I don’t know where I would be if I wasn’t doing music. I think about that all the time. I don’t want to say it saved my life because I wasn’t in danger or at the brink of doing something else but I don’t know if I could describe it. It’s afforded me opportunities that I probably wouldn’t get doing anything else. I’m on my second passport. I got to meet some of the world’s biggest stars. I get to call some of those people friends. Music has definitely changed my life.

Your songs “Waiting 4 U” and “You’re The One,” particularly “Waiting 4 You,” gave me late ‘90s early 2000s vibes. Walk me through the process of working on that melody? B. Slade who produced it along with two other producers, he wrote the song and we’ve been working with each other for a while. I’ve always known him but we started working with each other back in 2016. I released “You're The One” in 2016 and he wrote that one, too. He released that years ago. He gave me that song and it was my first single being introduced as Tréi Stella. That’s my artist name; my favorite beer, and my favorite number. But the “Waiting 4 U” sample came from Guy and Teddy Riley. I think the song is called “Piece Of My Love.” That’s where he got the idea from. I love that song.

Do the ‘90s or 2000s captivate you when you’re in the booth trying to catch a certain aura? Definitely. I don’t want to say that’s when music meant something, but the music that we hear today... Well first of all everybody sounds the same in my opinion, and everybody is on this catch a vibe wave. But I’m used to honest singing, soul singing, R&B with a little bit of church in it and I miss that. I want to make ‘90s R&B popular again with a flare, with a little twist. There’s no song from the ‘90s that you play now and don’t feel like you’re back in the ‘90s, the song never gets old. That’s for Mary J. Blige, SWV, Faith Evans, 702, Aaliyah, Missy Elliott. Back then music felt good, not that music today doesn’t feel good but I miss the old sound.

Given that you also write songs, can you describe your writing process? Where do you pull inspiration from to make fans and listeners feel a certain emotion? I think about when I hear music what it makes me feel like. What do the sounds put me in a mind of? I wrote this song back in 2013. I released it on my birthday and it’s called “Old Thing.” When I heard it, it reminded me of an old Biggie song. I just started thinking about, “Man, I miss when music felt good. I miss the old sound of R&B,” like you were just talking about. That’s how the title came about. “I just want that old thing back.” I just started thinking about how we get into situations where it starts off good then things get rocky and then you guys aren’t together anymore but then you sit around and think about “I miss that, I want that old thing back.” That’s how that song came about but I usually just let the music tell the story for me and then think of what’s going on with me personally that may help somebody else or I don’t have to feel like I’m alone. Because every girl goes through a breakup or somebody cheating on them. All these little things I think I’m in this world alone dealing with. I try to think about me but I think about other people and I try to write from an honest point.

The first time I saw you perform, it was with Ro James in New York City I think in 2012 or 2013. That’s when I realized you went to Saint Michael Academy, too. I was the year below your year. Oh wow!

Since you recall that Ro James concert, can you share your experience then? That was six years ago and now you’re more established in music. Can you share from that point what can you recall from the stage and now witnessing that Ro James is also a widely known artist too? That was actually cool. It was just us on stage. It wasn’t a regular set up where a singer has two or three background singers and a full band. It literally was just me and Ro and we just had fun. He allowed me to be myself. He gave me room to sing at any point in the song I felt like it. That felt really good because I’ve worked with a lot of artists who have been slightly insecure or intimidated by who they get to sing background for them. I’ve been fired from situations just because an artist was insecure. And here it is, I’m not trying to take any shine away from you but I’m doing my job and some people can’t handle when you sing to them or they feel like you’re prettier. You didn’t have to go beyond limits and measures to look a certain way so some people get a little intimidated. Shout out to Ro for allowing me to be myself and sharing his platform when he didn’t have to. That’s so dope you remember that, too.

That memory always stuck with me because Ro James was one of my first interviews when I started at VIBE as an intern. It was my chance to prove to my editors I could write. (Laughs) What has been your fondest memory within your career thus far? I have so many. I sang background for Stevie Wonder at Muhammad Ali’s 70th birthday party. That was iconic. I don’t know if this is my fondest memory but I remember being in high school and having to leave school a little early because I had soundcheck at Madison Square Garden down the street for a big show. That was pretty dope. It’s more to the story but when I said this may not be the fondest, I sang at the Garden in Uggs. What I wanted to wear didn’t fit. It was a little too big so I was waiting for somebody from wardrobe to give me a safety pin. After soundcheck, I thought I had time to go back to the dressing room. All the lights went out and the show started. I was on stage with Uggs on and I had to hold up my clothes. (Laughs) I still sang at the Garden.

Also, my very first tour was with Jessie J. We were out for three weeks. It was my first time in London, Paris, we went everywhere.

Who were you performing for at MSG? They had a show called a Night of Gospel. At the time I was singing with The Clark Sisters. I used to travel with Karen when I was 15, 16. That particular show I sang with The Clark Sisters.

What was it like singing with Stevie Wonder? It was pretty iconic. He was super sweet and I was shocked. Me and the other two singers were like “Whoa!” We sang with a lot of people that night but Stevie Wonder, c’mon. It was really dope.

Do you have a dream artist that you want to work with next? I really want to work with Drake. I think Drake is a super creative, he’s lyrically talented and I like to hear his ideas when it comes to melodies. Eric Bellinger, he’s one of my favorite writers and probably DJ Camper. He’s taking over music right now. He produced a lot of music for H.E.R. and I was actually in the studio with him last night. He let me hear some of his album he’s putting out this year. He’s really dope.

What’s coming up next for you? I’m preparing to release the next single off my EP along with the visuals as I did for “Waiting 4 You” and then actually put the entire EP out. I’ll finally have a whole body of music out. I’m really excited about that because I feel like it’s long overdue. I feel like I’m taking a long time but I don’t want to just put music out because I have music. I want it to be right. I’m working on the next single and pushing the EP and trying to do more shows in different places. Not just New York or L.A. I feel like I’ve only been doing a lot of shows in New York, L.A., Atlanta. I want to branch out into different cities and start to build my fanbase. I’m just working on the Tréi Stella brand as a whole.

Is there a timeline for the EP? Right now we’re looking at August, early September. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I’m not going to worry about how it’s going to happen because I feel like it’s going to happen.

Continue Reading
buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019 buju-banton-reggae-sumfest-2019
iKon Media

Reggae Sumfest Gave One Jamaican-American More Than The Intended Irie Riddim

Montego Bay’s Catherine Hall Event Centre began to buzz at a quarter to midnight. The sun had long retired, with the moon taking up residence in the pitch-black sky, yet most attendees were awake with anticipation for Reggae Sumfest 2019’s major headliner. All, however, but one.

“Mi nuh like ow Buju perform,” one man defiantly said in patois. Donning a blue-and-white plaid shirt, the freckle-faced concertgoer sat on a hot pink couch inside the Jamaican Tourism Board’s VIP lounge and audaciously critiqued the entertainer.

“No sah, yuh mus mad. Buju? Yuh nuh like ow Buju perform?” his friend questioned.

A playful quarrel ensued between the two as their argument was quickly drowned out by the blaring music.

Buju Banton’s return to the stage has been met with overwhelming praise. After serving seven years inside a federal prison for drug and gun charges, the 47-year-old Grammy Award winner has made up for lost time with his Long Walk To Freedom tour while performing throughout the Caribbean. It would be another five hours before the lanky 6’2” dreddy would hit the stage, so for now, Mr. Freckles’ blasphemy would go unchecked.

For 27 years, Montego Bay has been home to the reggae music festival, which willingly opens its arms to all who enjoy the music, so it's not surprising to bump into travelers from Holland, Japan, and the States. However, if you want to partake in the glory of the chunes dem, you must journey to MoBay.

Sumfest organizers knew early on that owning the music and location of its birth is not only a savvy marketing tool for tourists but also an economic necessity for the island.

“Reggae is our ownable asset. No one else can own reggae,” Donovan White, JTB’s director of tourism said. “Jamaica is the heartbeat of the world and Sumfest is a manifestation of our musical heritage. We are so proud of who we are and our contributions through music. When the rest of the world is looking for something that makes their heart throb, they look to Jamaica.”

However, looking away from Jamaica, ironically, was a lot of what my own childhood consisted of. Like most immigrant parents, my mother traveled to America in hopes to earn her piece of the American dream. She wanted her daughter to have a different life than the one she fled from, and in the process assimilated, only speaking patois in the home and perfecting her best New York accent out and about.

Kingston 13’s Bartley Lane (my mother's childhood stomping grounds) was never spoken of in high regard. Montego Bay was always viewed as the country from her city girl vantage point, and Jamaica was a place she was born, but not home. So for me, venturing to Montego Bay was just supposed to be an escape from the rat race and constant crescendo of New York City life. Instead, it ignited questions about the island I never had before.

What’s wrong with Kingston? Why don’t I know more about Jamaica? What did Jamaica do to not earn my mother’s outward love and pride?

The first time I went to Jamaica I was four years old and made the journey with my aunt Lavern, who for all intents and purposes is my surrogate father. (Rumor has it when I was just days old, I threw up in the car ride home from the hospital. I cannot confirm or deny such scathing allegations.)

Visiting Jamaica didn’t have any effect on me as a kid. I wasn’t astute enough to pick up on the lifestyle or economic differences between the island and America. I would only realize just how polar opposite my life was compared to the life distant family members lived when I returned as a teen to visit my grandfather.

I saw the unfinished roads and the shanty house my mother grew up in, and just a few miles away from the dilapidated Bartley Lane, stood the luxury and beauty of the Pegasus Hotel. The grass was green, manicured and plush. The roads paved. Kingston’s visitors were treated better than the city’s inhabitants, but I was an adolescent who didn’t grasp the blatant disregard. It would be a year later when I returned for my grandfather’s funeral that I was taken aback by how much I had compared to what little many in Kingston had to make do with.

I never thought too much about Jamaica after that, nor did I have a pressing desire to reconnect with the island. So when the Jamaica Tourism Board invited myself along with several other scribes to write about the festival and the country, I found the task odd, as if I have to convince people to visit and partake in the almost 30-year-old festivities. But alas, I will remind readers that to smell like the Jamaican sun is an honor, that the culture and curry are unmatched, and that Jamaicans were the sole proprietor of the word “ting” long before Drake was born or made it mainstream.

Being in Montego Bay for Sumfest was a rooted experience. It felt good to walk throughout the center and see oceans of black and brown people who grew up not eating Wheaties for breakfast but instead ackee and saltfish with fried dumplings, plantain, and steamed banana. The week-long festival with non-stop parties (or bear bashment, as we Jamaicans often say) that culminated in two days of performances from the world’s brightest reggae entertainers was a mere backdrop to what became an unintended connection to my mother’s home.

Blackness is universal and while black people were stolen mostly from the shores of West Africa and settled all over the world, we’re more similar than different. Jamaicans are an especially colorful crop of people who’ve only been free from British rule for little more than half a century, (Aug. 6, 2019, will mark 57 years of independence) and despite the island’s issues, we’re a loving and intentional community energized by the sun and the homegrown Blue Mountain coffee.

The pride and sheer will of fellow yardies can be seen in the details like the crow’s feet accessorizing the corner of a woman’s eye as she balances a bowl of bananas on her head and leisurely goes about her day. Nothing will stop her from reaching her destination, bananas and all.

And while Jamaica is one of many islands within the Caribbean, there is no other that is as rightfully boasty. We know our culture has had a global impact and we intentionally used reggae as a vehicle. You can try to convince a yahd man there’s a better island than Jamaica, but it would just be that, a fool’s try.

While Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Spice, Chronixx, Koffee and others performed, I felt at ease in a place I only last visited when laying my grandfather to rest. Jamaica, unlike the many times before, became an opportunity to feel connected to a home I didn’t know I had. Contrary to what some political leaders will have you believe, I was eager to “go back” to where my family came from because at least there I could learn and build upon a legacy.

Mr. Freckles never returned to the VIP section. His sacrilegious comment about Buju may have tired him out, and who can blame him? Protoge took the stage at about 1 a.m. and by the time Mr. Mark Anthony Myrie skanked across the stage, the night sky had been replaced by a strawberry and mango sunrise.

“Me want to walk like a champion/Talk like a champion/ What a piece of body gal/ Tell me where you get it from/Knock 'pon your entrance/Ram pa pa pam pam/Gal let me in/ Me have a thing that you are waiting.”

Buju’s endurance, energy, and charisma was met with a gracious, welcoming crowd equally eager to hear his beloved rusty growl reverberate throughout the center. There was no need to explain, defend or dissect the feeling of his performance, or the festival or MoBay. It felt right. It felt safe.

It felt like home.

Continue Reading

