mystikal-performing
Gary Gershoff

Rapper Mystikal Fell Off The Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance

August 11, 2019 - 11:42 am by Shenequa Golding

He was in danger! (see what we did there?)

There has been a lot of talk on social media about the 50 greatest rappers of all time, and while a few names remain consistent on the different lists--JAY-Z, Nas, Biggie, Tupac--the order of certain names is what has caused the passionate debates. One name that is missing from all of the rankings is rapper Mystikal.

Mystikal released two albums at the height of his No Limit career with hits that included "Shake Ya Ass" and "Danger." Last week the 48-year-old New Orleans born artist found himself in a bit of peril when he reportedly fell off a stage in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, hit the stage at about 1 AM and a mere 30 seconds into his performance he took an unexpected tumble into the crowd. Footage shows security trying to help him back onto the stage, but he injured himself as a result of the fall.

An attendee said a spilled drink prior to Mystikal's performance is was caused the fall. Shortly after, Mystikal was said to have cut his show short and with the help of the crew was carried off the stage. It's unclear if he sought medical attention.

Mystikal's career took a sharp left in 2003 when he reportedly pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion serving seven years behind bars. In 2012, he spent three months for domestic abuse and then in 2017 he turned himself into authorities when a warrant was issued for his arrest for alleged rape and kidnapping. He was released on bail in February 2018.

In This Story:

Popular

Megan Thee Stallion Wants Fans To Stop Pitting Femcees Against Each Other

From the Web

More on Vibe

Rapper YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty
Getty Images

YNW Melly Announces ‘Melly Vs. Melvin’ Album From Jail

YNW Melly is keeping busy as he awaits trial on double murder charges. The embattled rapper will be dropping a new album titled, Melly Vs. Melvin, he announced on Instagram Friday (Aug. 9).

“Album on the way everybody. Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin,” reads the caption of a smiling Instagram photo of Melly holding a phone to his ear while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album on the way everybody 🥶🌎😁 Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin

A post shared by Free Melly & Melvin (@ynwmelly) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

The album title is a nod to the “Murder on My Mind” rapper's alleged multiple personalities. Melly maintains that he has six different personalities, along with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. Earlier in the year, Melly spoke with Complex about his supposed personalities, one of which is named Melvin. “Melvin’s not an alter ego; it's a person,” he said at the time. “I got mixed personalities. It’s another person.”

The 20-year-old Florida native, whose birth name is Jamell Maurice Demons, went on to describe his rap persona, “Melly,” as a “joker.”

“He’s just the one that everybody loves, and he loves everybody,” he said adding that another personality name Melvin “is the one that protect[s] Melly from the wrong people.”

In February, Melly turned himself in to authorities in connection with the murder of his friends and aspiring rappers, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges.

Continue Reading
Lil Baby and Gunna
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Lil Baby and Gunna perform onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Jason Koerner

Lil Baby Clears Up Rumors About Paying Gunna To Write His Raps

Last month, Lil Baby gave credit to Gunna, telling his fans that he used to pay Gunna to write his raps for him to practice. Now, the "How Much" artist is speaking out again to say that he never released Gunna-based material.

Lil Baby appeared on Big Boy TV and denied his previous comments during the interview. "Gunna ain't never wrote no song for me," he said. "He just showed me how to rap. If he wrote a song, he wrote like what I got going on." He went on to say that Gunna assisted in helping him express himself, but never penned a full track for him.

Now with the abrupt denial, his comments bring up the reoccurring issue of ghostwriting in hip-hop. Rappers like Nas, Ice Cube, Remy Ma, and more have taken their stance against the heated debate.

Lil Baby initially spoke to the German hip-hop platform 16 Bars earlier this year, when he first made comments that he paid Gunna for his rhymes. "I done paid Gunna to write my songs. I used to pay him like $100. 'I'ma give you $100 [to] write some for me so I can try to learn to go in and record it. I ain't never record the songs and put them out, but that's how I used to practice."

Watch Lil Baby's comments in the Big Boy TV interview below.

Continue Reading
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign performs at Bowlmor Lanes at Anaheim Garden Walk on July 11, 2019 in Anaheim, California
Jerod Harris

A Sober Ty Dolla $ign Doesn't Care About Making Hits

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the best assist men in the game, lending his hooks and supporting vocals the likes of superstars like Kanye West, Drake, and The Chainsmokers. But when it comes to his own music, he's not focused on the charts at all.

“I wasn’t focused on, like, ‘Oh, let’s go make a f**kin’ generic-ass hit, you know, 97 bpms-plus, get the club going,” Ty tells SPIN in a new digital cover story. “I just wanted to give people some good music to listen to—something that sounds different from everybody else’s sh*t.”

In his interview with SPIN, Ty Dolla $ign explains that he's more focused on putting together a great, resonant project than he is on getting his streaming numbers up. And his Atlantic Records team seems to be on the same page.

“He played the album for everybody front to back, and we just believe it’s an incredible body of work. We never came to the conclusion that there’s no singles. We’re in a streaming world where so many records are popping up out of nowhere that you wouldn’t think were radio smashes,” said Brian Dackowski, SVP of marketing at Atlantic Records and Ty’s product manager. “...It definitely helps that he’s out there constantly working and keeping himself relevant in the marketplace. It gives him the time to really work on his craft.”

Ty, an avid smoker, also revealed that he created the album while sober.

“I stopped smoking weed. That was cool, to just completely just clear my head and write songs,” Ty says. “Before I would just go straight in the booth and freestyle everything and sometimes on this one, I wrote sh*t on my phone or on a piece of paper, tried to map it out harder.”

His currently untitled album features extensive collaboration with experimental musician serpentwithfeet, who describes Ty as "a big brother to me," and a single with Kanye West called "Ego Death." Advice from Kanye himself inspired some of the album's sound.

“I had a meeting one time with Kanye and played him the album,” Ty said. “He was like, ‘Bro, nah. You need to do what you do. Add more bass, add more drums, add more … the real sh*t, that’s what no one else is doing.’ That conversation definitely inspired me and made me go back and go crazy with the live instruments.”

Ty Dolla $ign just released a new single, "Hottest In The City," on Friday, Aug. 9.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

2d ago

Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem

New Releases

2d ago

New Music Fridays: Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stalion, PJ Morton And More

News

2d ago

Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV