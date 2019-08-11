Rapper Mystikal Fell Off The Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance

He was in danger! (see what we did there?)

There has been a lot of talk on social media about the 50 greatest rappers of all time, and while a few names remain consistent on the different lists--JAY-Z, Nas, Biggie, Tupac--the order of certain names is what has caused the passionate debates. One name that is missing from all of the rankings is rapper Mystikal.

Mystikal released two albums at the height of his No Limit career with hits that included "Shake Ya Ass" and "Danger." Last week the 48-year-old New Orleans born artist found himself in a bit of peril when he reportedly fell off a stage in Tampa, Florida.

According to TMZ, Mystikal, real name Michael Lawrence Tyler, hit the stage at about 1 AM and a mere 30 seconds into his performance he took an unexpected tumble into the crowd. Footage shows security trying to help him back onto the stage, but he injured himself as a result of the fall.

An attendee said a spilled drink prior to Mystikal's performance is was caused the fall. Shortly after, Mystikal was said to have cut his show short and with the help of the crew was carried off the stage. It's unclear if he sought medical attention.

Mystikal's career took a sharp left in 2003 when he reportedly pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion serving seven years behind bars. In 2012, he spent three months for domestic abuse and then in 2017 he turned himself into authorities when a warrant was issued for his arrest for alleged rape and kidnapping. He was released on bail in February 2018.