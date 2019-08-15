NBA YoungBoy Placed On House Arrest After Being Released From Jail

After serving three months at an East Baton Rouge, Louisana prison, NBA YoungBoy was released from custody late Wednesday night (Aug. 14).

The 19-year-old rapper whose birth name is Kentrell Gaulden, was jailed in May for suspicion of violating his probation following a shooting in which he and his team were targeted. The judge in his case found him in probation violation for “talking trash and smack” on social media. YoungBoy’s probation sentence stems from a separate shooting incident three years ago.

On May 12, Youngboy became the victim of an “assassination attempt,” as described by his lawyer, James Manasseh. The teen and his crew were shot at in a drive-by while on their way to the Rolling Loud Music Festival. YoungBoy’s entourage returned fire but his girlfriend was shot in the process, and a 43-year-old innocent bystander was killed by a stray bullet.

In a statement through his attorney, Youngboy expressed remorse and regret for the loss of life. “I wish they would have gotten me, not him,” he said at the time. YoungBoy and his team were not charged in the shooting after authorities determined that they acted in self defense.

According to Louisiana news station KALB, the “Outside Today” rhymer has a probation hearing on Aug. 30. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor for the next 14 months, and won’t be allowed to perform.