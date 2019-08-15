Nessa Blasts JAY-Z And NFL For New Partnership On Hot 97

It was announced yesterday (Aug. 14) that the NFL was collaborating with JAY-Z for an “entertainment and social justice partnership.” Through the deal, the Brooklyn boy and his team will reportedly consult of the Super Bowl halftime show, and Roc Nation will be part of the company’s social initiatives.

"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," The Jigga Man said. ”They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."

However, his new role raised questions as to whether free agent Colin Kaepernick would be involved, especially since Hov has been a vocal supporter of the footballer. Kaep’s girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, confirms he is not involved and did not speak to JAY-Z about it. She aired out her thoughts on Hot 97 on Aug. 14 in response to the news.

“The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in Social Justice,” she reportedly said. Her key quotes were captured in a series of tweets.

“I don’t mind you doing a business deal, but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity,” she continued. Kaepernick has not played in a professional football game since 2017, and has accused the league of blackballing him for silently protesting the National Anthem.

“[Kaepernick] didn’t just take a knee, he put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it,” Nessa said. “Jay has phenomenal music, he’s done so much, nobody’s taking that away from him! Do your business! But don’t talk to me about that League when they’re doing dishonorable things.”

“The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in Social Justice.” - Nessa. — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“I don’t mind you doing a business deal - but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity.” - Nessa — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“He didn’t just take a knee, he Put the work behind it. And he lost his career for it” — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“This person working with this league wore Colin’s Jersey - But some people don’t understand what’s going on. — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“You don’t have to report to anybody! - but don’t you dare call it a social justice reform attempt when it comes to working with that company. Don’t mess with my family!” — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

He is using the same talking points the league uses to deflect from the truth 🤢 it’s pretty sad. https://t.co/tVXOfSIF2Q — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 15, 2019