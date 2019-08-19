Five years after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo placed Eric Garner in a banned chokehold, officials announced Monday afternoon (August 19) that he's been fired from the force.

"This is my decision and noting there was no pressure from City Hall. Mayor de Blasio," Police Commissioner James O'Neil said."

O'Neil continued: “If I had been in Officer Pantaleo’s situation I may have made similar mistakes. Being a police officer is one of the hardest jobs in the world.”

On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner stood outside of Staten Island convenience store and reportedly sold loose cigarettes, also known as loosies, when he was surrounded by several officers. Pantaleo then placed Garner in a chokehold taking him to the ground as he yelled 11 times "I can't breathe."

The fatal encounter was recorded on cell phone footage by Ramsey Orta and shortly after went viral. Garner's final words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry heard all throughout the nation as many took to the streets to protest the ongoing tensions of police brutality between law enforcement and minority communities.

Pantaleo's termination comes after The New York Times reported NYPD administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Orta's video and Garner's autopsy showed "overwhelming" proof Pantaleo used the banned chokehold.

The Times also reported that Pantaleo's use of the banned maneuver "fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."

Shortly after the press conference, news of Pantaleo's termination began to trend on Twitter. New York Attorney General Letitia James said this

For over 5 years, the Garner family & communities across the country have waited for justice in the death of Eric Garner.

With the termination of Officer Pantaleo, today some semblance of justice is finally being served.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019

In memory of Eric Garner and the countless others who have unjustly lost their lives, we will continue to fight for reforms to fix our broken criminal justice system and ensure that all of our communities feel safe.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019