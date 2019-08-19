new-jersey-woman-sets-mans-house-on-fire
Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep

August 19, 2019 - 11:56 am by VIBE

When you miss the "You up?" text...

A New Jersey woman is being held without bond after police say she set a man's house on fire for falling asleep after the two planned a wee-morning hour sexual rendezvous.

According to The New York Daily News, Taija Russell, 29, received a text message from the unidentified man to come over and have sex. However, the gentlemen caller fell asleep prior to her arrival. Russell reportedly called him eight times and when he didn't respond she grew irate and texted: "I see you wanna die." As well as “You wasted my money to come out here.”

Russell then went to a nearby gas station in Woodbury, N.J., and purchased lighter fluid and a lighter and started a fire at the man's home with him inside.

The victim was able to escape wearing only his T-shirt that was reportedly covered in soot. He then ran to a nearby police station at about 4:30 AM to get help.

Law enforcement said the man's home and his furnishings were completely destroyed, however, firefighters were able to save his dog. Russell was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 13) on arson and attempted murder charges.

Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep

eric-garner-protest
Yana Paskova

Daniel Pantaleo Has Been Fired From NYPD

Five years after NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo placed Eric Garner in a banned chokehold, officials announced Monday afternoon (August 19) that he's been fired from the force.

"This is my decision and noting there was no pressure from City Hall. Mayor de Blasio," Police Commissioner James O'Neil said."

O'Neil continued: “If I had been in Officer Pantaleo’s situation I may have made similar mistakes. Being a police officer is one of the hardest jobs in the world.”

On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner stood outside of Staten Island convenience store and reportedly sold loose cigarettes, also known as loosies, when he was surrounded by several officers. Pantaleo then placed Garner in a chokehold taking him to the ground as he yelled 11 times "I can't breathe."

The fatal encounter was recorded on cell phone footage by Ramsey Orta and shortly after went viral. Garner's final words "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry heard all throughout the nation as many took to the streets to protest the ongoing tensions of police brutality between law enforcement and minority communities.

Pantaleo's termination comes after The New York Times reported NYPD administrative judge Rosemarie Maldonado said Orta's video and Garner's autopsy showed "overwhelming" proof Pantaleo used the banned chokehold.

The Times also reported that Pantaleo's use of the banned maneuver "fell so far short of objective reasonableness that this tribunal found it to be reckless — a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."

Shortly after the press conference, news of Pantaleo's termination began to trend on Twitter. New York Attorney General Letitia James said this

For over 5 years, the Garner family & communities across the country have waited for justice in the death of Eric Garner.

With the termination of Officer Pantaleo, today some semblance of justice is finally being served.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019

In memory of Eric Garner and the countless others who have unjustly lost their lives, we will continue to fight for reforms to fix our broken criminal justice system and ensure that all of our communities feel safe.

— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 19, 2019

 

james-reardon-jr-arrested-threatening-shooting-jewish-center
Mahoning County Jail

Ohio Racist Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting At Jewish Community Center

An Ohio man was arrested for making threats against a local Jewish community center.

According to reports, local law enforcement became aware of James Reardon Jr., on July 11 after he posted an Instagram video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle. Sirens and screams could be heard in the background and officials said the 20-year-old tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in the post.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said the video prompted an urgent and swift investigation into Reardon.

"That kicked off an intense investigation, a very rapidly evolving investigation, because of the way the world is," he said.

Reardon has branded himself a white nationalist and anti-Semite. He also reportedly attended  2017's "Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the weekend, the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force raided Reardon's home and located a cache of guns, ammunition and other weapons including a gas mask and bulletproof armor.

Eleven men and women were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October just an hour away from the community center in question. Increased security has been offered to the Jewish center prior to Reardon's arrest and will remain until further notice.

"This is a person that has declared himself as a white nationalist. With the hate crimes and everything else going on, we want to make sure we do our part to make sure this person was taken off the streets very quickly," D’Egidio said.

Reardon is being held n $250,000 bond. He's charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.

jayz
Kevork Djansezian

Eric Reid Blasts JAY-Z's NFL Deal: "When Has JAY Z Ever Taken A Knee?"

JAY-Z's recent partnership with the NFL has been met with a lot of raised eyebrows and condemnation.

The rap mogul vocally supported Colin Kaepernick's peaceful protest against police brutality and reportedly went as far as to talk Travis Scott out of performing during last year's halftime Superbowl. So when it was announced Roc Nation would help manage the league's entertainment and social justice leg, many didn't understand why.

The criticism only grew after the 4:44 artist alleged to have spoken to Kaepernick about his new business venture, only for his longtime girlfriend Nessa to refute the claims on social media.

TMZ  then reported JAY Z will have majority ownership in an NFL team, which now puts more pressure on him to be a change agent and not just a figurehead.

Eric Reid on Jay Z kneeling statement: “When has Jay Z ever taken a knee? For you get paid to go into a NFL conference and say we are past kneeling is asinine.” pic.twitter.com/BO9RCLUHek

— Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 17, 2019

Carolina Panther's safety Eric Reid spoke with reporters about JAY-Z's newest venture and called it "despicable."

"When has JAY-Z ever taken a knee? Yes, he’s done a lot of great work," Reid said. "A lot of great social justice work, but for you to get paid to go into an NFL press conference and say that we’re past kneeling? Again, asinine. Players Coalition 2.0. He got paid to take the bullets that he’s taking now because we’re not having it.”

To Reid and many others, JAY-Z looks hypocritical.

“JAY-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin. Now he’s going to be a part-owner and it’s kind of despicable.”

