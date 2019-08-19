Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep
A New Jersey woman is being held without bond after police say she set a man's house on fire for falling asleep after the two planned a wee-morning hour sexual rendezvous.
According to The New York Daily News, Taija Russell, 29, received a text message from the unidentified man to come over and have sex. However, the gentlemen caller fell asleep prior to her arrival. Russell reportedly called him eight times and when he didn't respond she grew irate and texted: "I see you wanna die." As well as “You wasted my money to come out here.”
Russell then went to a nearby gas station in Woodbury, N.J., and purchased lighter fluid and a lighter and started a fire at the man's home with him inside.
The victim was able to escape wearing only his T-shirt that was reportedly covered in soot. He then ran to a nearby police station at about 4:30 AM to get help.
Law enforcement said the man's home and his furnishings were completely destroyed, however, firefighters were able to save his dog. Russell was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 13) on arson and attempted murder charges.