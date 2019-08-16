Snoop Dogg
New Music Friday: Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Quality Control, A$AP Ferg and more

August 16, 2019 - 1:44 am by VIBE Staff

This week's New Music Friday has a new album from a rap legend in Snoop Dogg, a possible legend in the making with Young Thug, and one of the best rap crews with Quality Control, along with projects from shining R&B minds Snoh Aalegra and Bridget Kelly. Look below for the rundown on today's releases.

Snoop Dogg – I Wanna Thank Me

A week after top 50 rap lists circulated online, one of the greatest rappers ever has dropped his new project. After dropping his double-disc gospel LP in 2018, Snoop Dogg is back to what he does best with I Wanna Thank Me, the West Coast legend's 18th (!) studio album. Songs like "One Blood, One Cuzz" (feat. DJ Battlecat)" encourage gang unity, he experiments urbana sounds with "Do It When I'm In It" (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna and Slim Jxmmi), "Let Bygones Be Bygones" is dedicated to resolving his longstanding issues with Suge Knight, "Countdown" meshes Swizz Beatz adlibs with a classic West Coast sound, (feat. Swizz Beatz), and the title track uses his Hollywood Star acceptance speech to introduce a boastful, self-referential banger. Other guests on the 22-track offering include Slick Rick, Swizz Beatz, YG, Mustard, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz, the Hamiltones, Rick Rock, and RJmrLA. Snoop has spent the last 25-plus years becoming one of the most versatile musical artists on earth, and he tries out a variety of different styles here. He may be making his money in a variety of places, but the music is still consistent. Apple Music | TIDAL

Young Thug – So Much Fun

It's been two years since Young Thug dropped a full-length project, so fans have been foaming at the mouth for So Much Fun.  So Much Fun has 19 tracks and features from Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Duke, Quavo, Lil Keed, Juice WRLD, and J. Cole and Travis Scott on the previously-released "The London." While Young Thug has been influential in recent years, and nailed appearances with stars like Post Malone, Camilla Cabelo and Ed Sheeran, he has yet to release a definitive record – and this may be his chance to do so. Apple Music | TIDAL

A$AP Ferg – Floor Seats EP

With the announcement of his Yedi Tour with MurdaBeatz and MadeInTYO starting in November, Harlem's A$AP Ferg is giving fans new music to mob to at the shows. The Floor Seats EP is nine tracks long, showcases Ferg at his energetic best, and features appearances by MadeInTYO, Asian Doll, Rico Nasty, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, and Brent Faiyaz. Apple Music | TIDAL

Various Artists – Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2

Atlanta's Quality Control has established itself as one of the strongest crews in music, and Control The Streets Vol. 2 showcases the squad in full bloom. The follow-up to 2018's Vol. 1 includes QC members Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, 24Heavy, DJ Durel, Duke Deuce, Jordan Hollywood, Kollision, Layton Greene, Stefflon Don, YRN Lingo, YRN Murk and Lil Yachty. Guest features are provided by DaBaby, Gunna, French Montana, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Young Thug and more. With 36 tracks, fans will have plenty to dig into. Apple Music | TIDAL

Curren$y – Hot August Nights

Hip-hop doesn't get more prolific than Curren$y. The New Orleans spitter releases music at a more consistent clip than anyone that's out there, and he's continuing that with Hot August Nights, his third project of 2019. Spitta is as consistent as it gets, so we're expecting no different with this seven-track work. Apple Music | TIDAL

Snoh Aalegra – - Ugh, those feels again

Swedish singer/songwriter Snoh Aalegra, signed to Def Jam and to No ID's ARTium Recordings imprint, has spent the last several years earning a fan base that included the likes of Prince and Drake, who sampled her song "Time" on his record "Do Not Disturb" from More Life. Now, after releasing four singles this year – "You," "I Want You Around You," "Find Someone Like You," and "Situationship" – she's dropping her sophomore album. If the title and singles are any sign, listeners will be in their feels just as much as she is. Apple Music | TIDAL

Bridget Kelly – The Great Escape EP

After her 2018 full-length Reality Bites, New York singer/songwriter Bridget Kelly has released her The Great Escape, a five-song EP with production from Ayo N Keyz and StarchildYezzo. "It's True" sees her professing her love to a new interest, and "Just Playin" sees her looking to apologize to a lover for going overboard in an argument. Apple Music | TIDAL


Kill Em All - Kill Em All

Mach-Hommy is making waves, but the Haitian rapper from New Jersey is an exercise in scarcity: he doesn't reveal his face, and much of his music is only attainable via physical copy for hundreds or thousands of dollars. So when he drops something readily available, his quickly-budding fan base pounces on it. Kill Em All is his second available project of 2019 with DJ Muggs, after Tuez-Les Tous dropped this spring. Expect Muggs' signature brand of sparse, gloomy beats, and Mach's equally dark, conceptual rhymes. Apple Music | TIDAL

Nef The Pharaoh – Mushrooms & Coloring Books

E-40 signee Nef The Pharaoh has released his latest LP, Mushrooms & Coloring Books, using Bay Area sounds and dropping quotables while enlisting guest appearances from the likes of Tyga, Slimmy B, LOE Gino, ShooterGang Kony, Scando The Darklord, Sada Baby, Rexx Life Raj and ALLBLACK.

Apple Music | TIDAL

Normani Turns Back The Clock In “Motivation” Music Video

Normani pays homage to the early 2000s in the new music video for “Motivation,” the first official single off her forthcoming debut solo album. The nostalgic visual, released Friday (Aug. 16), finds Normani going all out in the choreography department, and sporting an unofficial uniform from the turn of the millennium complete with a studded belt, rhinestone belly button ring, and low rise jeans.

The New Orleans native teased the visual all week, and fans have been getting in the spirit sharing throwback trinkets like bedazzled flip phones, and airbrushed sweatshirts. Speaking of New Orleans, the “Love Lies” singer honors her NOLA music roots in the video by way of a jazzy dance break.

Although Normani has been mostly mum about her new music, she did reveal that Ariana Grande helped write “Motivation,” and has been “very supportive” as she embarks on releasing her debut.

“I talk to her about the creative process,” Normani told Rolling Stone. “I’m like, ‘When did you know your album was done.’ She was just like, ‘Honestly, you’ll know. Nobody will have to tell you. You’ll feel it. Just trust your instinct; trust your gut. And listen to that voice inside of you, and it’ll tell you that you’re done. Just take your time, too, and have fun in the process and make sure that it’s something that you love. She’s dope. She also has a part in the record that I’m releasing, too. She wrote on it.”

Watch “Motivation” in the video above.

Doja Cat Gets Colorful In “Juicy” Music Video Feat. Tyga

Doja Cat’s claim to fame may be her hilarious, “B**ch I’m a Cow” single, but the 23-year-old rapper is actually very serious about her music and skilled at going viral. The Los Angeles native is giving fans even more to talk about in her colorful music video for the remix to her single, “Juicy,” featuring Tyga.

From watermelon, to peaches and cherries, “Juicy” is a fruit cocktail of sweet visual stimuli with a seeming nod to the vibrant '90s-era music videos like “Groove Is in the Heart.” In the video, released Thursday (Aug. 15), Doja flaunts her curves in everything from barely-there bikinis to a watermelon-themed catsuit.

In an interview with Hypbae earlier in the year, the rapper/singer -- whose debut album, Amala was released last year -- broke down some of the themes in her music. “I like to touch on topics of romance as far as sex, break-ups, and owning/embracing the rollercoaster we call love,” she said. “I love to write about emotional freedom and I love humor. I think it’s essential to be humorous and to have a comedic filter when I’m writing any of my songs. My message is freedom.”

Watch “Juicy” below.

Wale Drops Tantalizing And Alluring Visual For "On Chill" Feat. Jeremih

We thanked Wale from coming out of his hiatus and blessing our souls with new heat earlier this year: "Loyalty," "Passive Aggress-Her," "Gemini (2 Sides)," "All My Love" and was featured on Rick Ross' "Act a Fool."  Now his recent single "On Chill" is accompanied by a tantalizing and alluring visual, just as the summer months are reaching its highest temperatures.

Directed by Daniel CZ, Wale with his freshly twisted locs and effortless demeanor keeps his smooth charm and magnetism as he's hypnotized by his love interest Tiana Parker. He drips in vibrant colors of orange, hot pink, and lime green as he moonwalks like Michael Jackson through his lyrics. Jeremih's bone-chilling and soulful hook is wrapped around his melodic rhymes reminding us that the brotha can sing.

Via a press release, "On Chill" was the "#1 most added at urban radio, clocking 16 million cumulative streams and counting."

The multi-platinum artists revealed Wednesday (Aug. 14) that he will embark on a month-long tour entitled "Everything Is Fine" starting Sept. 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

From One of the greatest of all time . The #EVERYTHINGisFINETOUR pic.twitter.com/4K0PFsEqIA

— Wale (@Wale) August 14, 2019

View the official "On Chill" video above.

