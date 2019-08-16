New Music Friday: Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Quality Control, A$AP Ferg and more

This week's New Music Friday has a new album from a rap legend in Snoop Dogg, a possible legend in the making with Young Thug, and one of the best rap crews with Quality Control, along with projects from shining R&B minds Snoh Aalegra and Bridget Kelly. Look below for the rundown on today's releases.

Snoop Dogg – I Wanna Thank Me

A week after top 50 rap lists circulated online, one of the greatest rappers ever has dropped his new project. After dropping his double-disc gospel LP in 2018, Snoop Dogg is back to what he does best with I Wanna Thank Me, the West Coast legend's 18th (!) studio album. Songs like "One Blood, One Cuzz" (feat. DJ Battlecat)" encourage gang unity, he experiments urbana sounds with "Do It When I'm In It" (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Ozuna and Slim Jxmmi), "Let Bygones Be Bygones" is dedicated to resolving his longstanding issues with Suge Knight, "Countdown" meshes Swizz Beatz adlibs with a classic West Coast sound, (feat. Swizz Beatz), and the title track uses his Hollywood Star acceptance speech to introduce a boastful, self-referential banger. Other guests on the 22-track offering include Slick Rick, Swizz Beatz, YG, Mustard, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz, the Hamiltones, Rick Rock, and RJmrLA. Snoop has spent the last 25-plus years becoming one of the most versatile musical artists on earth, and he tries out a variety of different styles here. He may be making his money in a variety of places, but the music is still consistent. Apple Music | TIDAL

Young Thug – So Much Fun

It's been two years since Young Thug dropped a full-length project, so fans have been foaming at the mouth for So Much Fun. So Much Fun has 19 tracks and features from Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Duke, Quavo, Lil Keed, Juice WRLD, and J. Cole and Travis Scott on the previously-released "The London." While Young Thug has been influential in recent years, and nailed appearances with stars like Post Malone, Camilla Cabelo and Ed Sheeran, he has yet to release a definitive record – and this may be his chance to do so. Apple Music | TIDAL

A$AP Ferg – Floor Seats EP

With the announcement of his Yedi Tour with MurdaBeatz and MadeInTYO starting in November, Harlem's A$AP Ferg is giving fans new music to mob to at the shows. The Floor Seats EP is nine tracks long, showcases Ferg at his energetic best, and features appearances by MadeInTYO, Asian Doll, Rico Nasty, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, and Brent Faiyaz. Apple Music | TIDAL

Various Artists – Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2

Atlanta's Quality Control has established itself as one of the strongest crews in music, and Control The Streets Vol. 2 showcases the squad in full bloom. The follow-up to 2018's Vol. 1 includes QC members Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, 24Heavy, DJ Durel, Duke Deuce, Jordan Hollywood, Kollision, Layton Greene, Stefflon Don, YRN Lingo, YRN Murk and Lil Yachty. Guest features are provided by DaBaby, Gunna, French Montana, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Young Thug and more. With 36 tracks, fans will have plenty to dig into. Apple Music | TIDAL

Curren$y – Hot August Nights

Hip-hop doesn't get more prolific than Curren$y. The New Orleans spitter releases music at a more consistent clip than anyone that's out there, and he's continuing that with Hot August Nights, his third project of 2019. Spitta is as consistent as it gets, so we're expecting no different with this seven-track work. Apple Music | TIDAL

Snoh Aalegra – - Ugh, those feels again

Swedish singer/songwriter Snoh Aalegra, signed to Def Jam and to No ID's ARTium Recordings imprint, has spent the last several years earning a fan base that included the likes of Prince and Drake, who sampled her song "Time" on his record "Do Not Disturb" from More Life. Now, after releasing four singles this year – "You," "I Want You Around You," "Find Someone Like You," and "Situationship" – she's dropping her sophomore album. If the title and singles are any sign, listeners will be in their feels just as much as she is. Apple Music | TIDAL

Bridget Kelly – The Great Escape EP

After her 2018 full-length Reality Bites, New York singer/songwriter Bridget Kelly has released her The Great Escape, a five-song EP with production from Ayo N Keyz and StarchildYezzo. "It's True" sees her professing her love to a new interest, and "Just Playin" sees her looking to apologize to a lover for going overboard in an argument. Apple Music | TIDAL



Kill Em All - Kill Em All

Mach-Hommy is making waves, but the Haitian rapper from New Jersey is an exercise in scarcity: he doesn't reveal his face, and much of his music is only attainable via physical copy for hundreds or thousands of dollars. So when he drops something readily available, his quickly-budding fan base pounces on it. Kill Em All is his second available project of 2019 with DJ Muggs, after Tuez-Les Tous dropped this spring. Expect Muggs' signature brand of sparse, gloomy beats, and Mach's equally dark, conceptual rhymes. Apple Music | TIDAL

Nef The Pharaoh – Mushrooms & Coloring Books

E-40 signee Nef The Pharaoh has released his latest LP, Mushrooms & Coloring Books, using Bay Area sounds and dropping quotables while enlisting guest appearances from the likes of Tyga, Slimmy B, LOE Gino, ShooterGang Kony, Scando The Darklord, Sada Baby, Rexx Life Raj and ALLBLACK.

