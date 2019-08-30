New Music Fridays: Common, SiR, H.E.R. And More
Labor Day weekend is upon us, meaning this is the last bit of summer that we'll have until next year. Thankfully though, music fans still have another week of dope: Common has released a new set of thought-provoking rap, TDE's R&B prodigy SiR is back with a new LP, H.E.R. has added new tricks to her 2018 output, and Alchemist continues his string of consistency. Read below for more on this week's new releases.
Common – Let Love
Common is often known as a multihyphenate because of his multiple gifts, but hip-hop is where everything started with him – and his twelfth solo album Let Love finds him back on the mic. The follow-up to his urgent, sociopolitical sermon Black America Again from 2016, one listen of Let Love – which is inspired by his upcoming book, Let Love Have The Last Word – feels much more relaxed and lighthearted. Guests on the album include Daniel Caesar, Swizz Beatz, Leikeli47, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott and more. Apple Music | TIDAL
SiR – Chasing Summer
Everyone on TDE gets their time, eventually – and after Schoolboy Q got his time this spring, SiR has emerged with his latest album, Chasing Summer. His Kendrick Lamar-assisted single "Hair Down" was one of the smoothest songs of the summer, and now the dreadlocked R&B singer is back with another full-length after his 2018 effort. Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Sabrina Claudio, Smino, and Zacari also lend their talents as guests. Apple Music | TIDAL
Joell Ortiz – Monday
Joell Ortiz has been through his share of industry struggles, with false starts under Jermaine Dupri's So So Def and Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment before a short-lived stint as a member of Slaughterhouse. But with several deals done and his group dissolved, Ortiz still remains, with his bars just as potent as ever with Monday, his new album released with Mello Music Group. VIBE premiered the track "Captain," and the rest of the album is just as great with its resilience, defiance, and confidence. Ortiz has production from Heatmakerz, Apollo Brown, Blakk Soul and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, along with a beat and guest appearance by Big K.R.I.T. Apple Music | TIDAL
Alchemist – Yacht Rock 2
Alchemist is one of the greatest producers of all time, and even though he's experimented with various sounds, fans always know they're in for a collection of eccentric, moody, conceptual soundbeds and some of the best MCs in the business rapping over them. That's exactly what Alchemist delivers with Yacht Rock 2: a collection of lush tracks in line with the title, and guest appearances by Action Bronson, Benny The Butcher, Roc Marciano, Boldy James, and many others. Almost all the songs clock in at under two minutes, so the vibes move along effortlessly for the album's 23 minutes. Apple Music | TIDAL
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
VIBE digital cover story artist H.E.R. released a pair of critically-adored EPs in 2018, and this week, she combined them into one total project, I Used To Know Her. But along with the previously-released songs are more goodies: a new version of “Lord Is Coming” with YBN Cordae (which they performed together at the BET Awards), full versions of “Going” and “Be On My Way,” her recent singles "21" and the Cordae-assisted “Racks,” and two new songs, “Something Keeps Pulling Me Back” and “Good To Me." Apple Music | TIDAL
Bun B – Bun B Day
Heading into his Bun B Weekend festivities for Houston, Bun B blessed fans outside of his hometown with a surprise EP. Bun B Day is short, but it's new music from the Trill OG and it has guest appearances by Maxo Kream, Yella Beezy, Young Dolph and more. Bun B already dropped a project earlier this year with Statik Selektah, but we'll gladly take another set of songs from him. Apple Music | TIDAL
Cantrell – "WaY BacK" (Music Video)
Mass Appeal signee Cantrell's second album DEVIL NEVER EVEN LIVED is one of the best projects of 2019, and he continues to get the most out of the record with the new music video for "WaY BaCK." To accentuate the song's lyrics about his come-up in his neighborhood, Cantrell shot the video in the cities that made him: Sylvester and Albany, Ga., He and director Tony Perkins capture the mood with a striking gospel singer, photos from his childhood, and Sundays at the park. "Way back before the deal, way back before the shine, way back before the glow, way back before the climb," Cantrell raps on the song's hook. The song was already an illustration of aspiration and wit, but the video makes his ascension from humble beginnings feel even more inspiring.
Pusha T feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill – "Coming Home"
G.O.O.D. Music has had to battle leaks all year, but Pusha T isn't letting that push him back: after releasing "Sociopath" with Kash Doll earlier this week, the younger Thornton brother has dropped a new single featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill. "Coming Home" has a lighthearted production by Charlie Heat, Kanye West and Mike Dean, and the bars have Pusha T taking a more celebratory approach of surviving his street days and paying homage to the homies who are still locked up. Apple Music | TIDAL
Wale – "BGM"
Wale is one of the hardest working artists in the music business, as seen by his string of dope EPs released in 2018. This year has seen his Jeremih-featured single begin to take off, and now he's released another beautiful record: "BGM," which is an abbreviation for Black Girl Magic. Wale brings one of his signature melodic hooks and lyrics that show appreciation for women to a beat that's ready for two-stepping, making a song that would fit into any Labor Day bbq playlist. Apple Music | TIDAL