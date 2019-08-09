New Music Fridays: Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stalion, PJ Morton And More

Music fans will have a lot to keep up with this weekend. Rick Ross and Megan Thee Stallion are the two headliners – Ross with his long-awaited, star-studded Port of Miami 2 album, and Megan with an official "Hot Girl Summer" anthem featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. But Ugly God also released his official debut, Blueface dropped a new EP, and PJ Morton and Zo! dropped jazz and R&B records for the grown and sexy crowd. Which of the below albums and songs are you most excited about?

Rick Ross – Port of Miami 2

The biggest release of the day is Rick Ross' Port of Miami 2. For his tenth studio album and his first since 2017, Rozay resurfaces with his husky voice and the lush, robust production he's built a career off of. While chock full of the street talk and lavish life that's become his signature, he also gets personal about the death of his close friend Black Bo and his own near-death experience from health issues. The album is also packed with guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jeezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Denzel Curry, along with his MMG soldiers Wale, Meek Mill and Gunplay. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj – "Hot Girl Summer"

Women around the world have been having a hot girl summer, taking Megan The Stallion's credo and applying it to their everyday lives. Now, they have an official soundtrack: days after appearing on Instagram Live together, Megan The Stallion and Nicki Minaj have dropped their first collaboration. Produced by Juicy J and featuring vocals by Ty Dolla $ign, Megan and Nicki give hot girls the anthem they've been waiting for. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Ty Dolla $ign Ft. Project Pat and Juicy J - "Hottest In The City"

Ty Dolla $ign has been helping everybody else eat with his string of strong guest appearances, and now he's dropping his own heat with "Hottest In The City," a new song with Project Pat and Juicy J. The song is a perfect illustration of his versatility: it starts off with Ty trading melodic bars with Juicy J over a harder production, then switches into a smoother backdrop by Tay Keith, where he goes back and forth with Project Pat. The song pays homage to Memphis in a wonderful way, and is a strong addition before the summer simmers out. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Blueface – Dirt Bag

Blueface has made headlines recently with his claim of sleeping with 1,000 women and claiming himself the best lyricist of his generation. Now, he's coming out with music to make the most from the attention. His new Dirt Bag EP features guest appearances from Offset, Rich The Kid, The Game, Lil Pump and Mozzy. | Apple Music | TIDAL

PJ Morton – PAUL

PJ Morton's 10-song project PAUL is a welcome step back into both the carefree days of music and of life. The album features guest appearances from Rapsody, Jazmine Sullivan, JoJo and more, and is bolstered by well-fleshed out production and samples that are pleasantly reminiscent of the Motown and R&B days. The themes of pro-blackness and Continuing The Marathon are amplified on the standout tracks "MAGA?" and "Buy Back The Block." | Apple Music | TIDAL

Ugly God – Bumps & Bruises

After popping in recent years with singles like "Water" and his mixtape The Booty Tape, the hilarious and talented Ugly God is finally releasing his debut album Bumps & Bruises. The former XXL Freshman keeps things largely self-contained on his first record, producing everything himself and only having two guest appearances, Takeoff and Wintertime, among the album's 14 tracks. A deluxe version of the album has two extra songs. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Bas – Spilled Milk Vol. 1

Dreamville has kept busy so far in 2019, with multiple tours and the star-studded Revenge of the Dreamers Vol. III. Queens lyricist Bas dropped his last full-length album in 2018, and now he's back with an EP called Spilled Milk Vol. 1. Bas sounds great as usual, and he also enlists help from his Dreamville teammates JID, Ari Lennox, and EARTHGANG. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Zo! – FourFront

Michigan-bred musician Zo! has been making silky, multilayered jazz and R&B music for nearly 20 years now, and his latest album under Foreign Exchange Music, FourFront, continues that legacy. His first album since 2016's Skybreak has guest vocals from Carmen Rodgers, Devin Morrison, Phonte, Deborah Bond, Madison McFerrin and more, and is full of smooth grooves to relax to over the weekend. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council – The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over

Murs and 9th Wonder have proven themselves a threatening duo, with four albums done together since 2004's Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition. For their fifth collaborative project, The Iliad is Dead and the Odyssey is Over, they bring in 9th Wonder's production crew The Soul Council for extra help on the beats. If their phenomenal mini-movie is any indication, this album will be another worthy addition to their respective catalogs. | Apple Music | TIDAL

Young M.A. – "BIG"

After dropping freestyles over Clipse's "Grindin" and Blueface's "Thotiana" and attempting to work through relationship issues on "Stubborn Ass," Young M.A. has dropped her second single of the year. "BIG" features a knocking beat by Mike Zombie and cocky bars from Young M.A. about bagging your chick and staying ready for naysayers. The video takes her and the crew to the driveway of a home, where they pop sh*t and party with bikini-clad women. Life is always good for Young M.A.