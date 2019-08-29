marijuana-leaf-
Justin Sullivan

New York State Officially Decriminalizes Marijuana

August 29, 2019 - 10:24 am by VIBE

“Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter Wednesday (Aug. 28) to announce a New York State law has gone into effect which will decriminalize the use of marijuana.

“Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all,” Cuomo's statement read.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process.”

Under the new law, New York resident with low-level marijuana convictions will have their records wiped.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services estimates 14,000 people from all five boroughs, and 11,000 across the state will qualify under the new law.

Also, marijuana possession under two ounces will be a violation, not a criminal offense. A fine of $50 will be given for those possessing less than one ounce, while those with one to two ounces will be fined the maximum of  $200.

