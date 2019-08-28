City Of Newark Distributes Bottled Water After High Levels Of Lead Found In Tap Water
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Newark Will Reportedly Allocate $120 Million To Replace Lead Pipes

August 28, 2019 - 3:09 pm by VIBE Staff

Over the span of three years, a $120 million bond will aim to replace these pipes and will be contingent upon landlords agreeing to the "line replacement program."

Earlier this month, Newark, New Jersey, experienced a water crisis that officials are acting swiftly to remedy. According to NJ.com, pipes in several housing units were contaminated with lead due to "decades-old lead service lines."

Over the span of three years, a $120 million bond will aim to replace these pipes and will be contingent upon landlords agreeing to the "line replacement program" set forth by the city. According to State Sen. Teresa Ruiz (D-Essex), getting landlords on board will help to accelerate the pace.

"We're a city that has a lot of renters. And if you have a landlord that's not engaged and doesn't sign up, then it would prevent the city from replacing the lead-lined pipes. And therefore, that's not allowing us to protect the renters, who should have a voice in this process," Ruiz said. Votes on the allocation might take place by October or even as late as November.

According to Mayor Ras Baraka, homeowners will not have to pay for the lead pipe's replacement and the Essex County Improvement Authority will shell out bonds "at no cost to county taxpayers." NJ.com also notes the city originally planned to replace pipes, an estimated 18,000, over the next eight years under a $75 million plan. At this time, 770 pipes have been restored.

In This Story:

Popular

Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

From the Web

More on Vibe

Q85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones
Getty Images

Dave Chappelle Comments On Michael Jackson Accusers In Standup Special

Dave Chappelle is under fire for discrediting Michael Jackson's accusers in his new Netflix standup special, Sticks & Stones.

The legendary comedian tackles several celebrities and the controversies they've faced as of late, such as R. Kelly's sex trafficking charges and Louis C.K.'s masturbation controversy. He also comments on Michael Jackson's accusers and their claims made in the Leaving Neverland special on HBO.

“If somebody come up to me like, ‘Dave, Dave, Chris Brown just beat up Rihanna!’ I’d be like, ‘Well, what did she do?’ ‘Dave! Michael Jackson was molesting children!’ Well, what were those kids wearing at the time?’” he said in the special."But you know what, even if he did do it … it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives. But it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?”

James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were featured in Leaving Neverland, commented on Chappelle's set, stating,"He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us.”

The world seems split on the accusations discussed in the doc. While many radio stations have boycotted the King of Pop, others have continued to praise and defend the late musician.

Continue Reading
empty-courtroom
Spencer Weiner-Pool

Colorado Mom Convicted Of Murder For Throwing Newborn Over A Fence

Camille Wasinger-Konrad faces a life sentence after being found guilty of throwing her unnamed newborn daughter over her fence, resulting in the baby's death.

According to CNN, the 25-year-old committed the heinous act in the wee morning hours of January 2, 2018. Wasinger-Konrad said she woke up in the middle of the night with stomach pains and then gave birth to her daughter in her bedroom.

Prosecutors laid out the heartwrenching details for jurors. Wasinger-Konrad reportedly covered the infant's nose and mouth to stop her from crying and waking up anyone. She then carried the baby to the back deck and threw her over the fence into her neighbor's yard. The neighbor found the child at 9:48 PM and called police.

"I just got rid of it," Wasinger-Konrad reportedly said during an interview recorded on a deputy's body cam.

The mother was found guilty Tuesday (Aug. 27) of first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, first-degree murder after deliberation, and tampering with physical evidence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo said Wasinger-Konrad's actions were deplorable to commit, especially against a defenseless child.

"This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor's fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known," Gallo said. "This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name."

The baby was left outside for 948 minutes.

Continue Reading
sat-prep-book
Mario Tama

Xavier University No Longer Requires SAT Or ACT Scores For Enrollment

Xavier University announced Tuesday (Aug. 27) it's allowing prospective students to submit their applications sans their SAT and or ACT scores.

The nearly 200-year-old Historically Black University is the only Roman Catholic HBCU in the country, and yet more than half of all Jesuit schools have adopted a sans-free standardized test score application. If students choose to offer their test results, they are free to do so, however, Xavier faculty said they're taking a holistic view when reviewing applicants.

"Schools are increasingly relying on other information and again, looking at students as whole individuals to make that decision," Aaron Meis, vice president for enrollment manager and student success at Xavier University said. "As a Jesuit university, it's very important to us that we evaluate the whole person when we're evaluating a candidate for admission, and students increasingly value that as well."

Meis said there isn't one thing that determines if a student is accepted into the school or not.

"This means every piece of an application is reviewed and considered in order to make a decision. One single item does not determine the admissibility, and a test-optional policy allows students to demonstrate their abilities in other ways."

Each year Xavier University receives 15,000 applications and Xavier accepts about 70 percent of them. Abby Kuhnell a freshman at Morehead State University in Kentucky thinks the decision is a fruitful one.

"You put these kids under so much stress and pressure to do well, and not all kids are test-takers. They're just not," she said.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

13h ago

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

News

13h ago

Thanks To Black Twitter's Influence, Popeyes Is Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

Music News

2d ago

Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs