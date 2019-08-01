Nicki Minaj Featured On Pop Smoke's "Welcome To The Party" Remix

Recently, the "Scenario" rapper debuted his 'Meet The Woo' project (July 26).

With music lovers looking to dub an artist's tune as the song of the summer, it seems as if rap's newcomer, Pop Smoke, might be a strong contender. The Canarsie, Brooklyn native has caught airplay fire on the city's radio waves with his "Welcome To The Party" anthem. Now, he's looking to amplify the melody with the lyrical assistance of Nicki Minaj.

Recently, the "Scenario" rapper debuted his Meet The Woo mixtape (July 26) to fanfare. One of the 9-cuts is "Welcome to the Party" which was played during a listening event sponsored by Tidal, The Source reports. After the chorus, Nicki Minaj's verse enters and sends the crowd in a positive uproar.

sounds like nicki minaj remixed pop smoke's “welcome to the party” and snapped 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/LuDGFM9F5Z — Genius (@Genius) August 1, 2019

While this version of the 808 Melo-produced track made its rounds on the Internet, a version featuring YG was also made public. No word on when either track will be officially released but given the steam that's on Pop Smoke's trail, it'll probably be sooner than later.

As mentioned earlier, Meet The Woo not only hosts the title track and "Welcome To The Party," but also grittier-sounding raps from "Hawk Em" to "Better Have Your Gun."

In addition to Minaj and YG, Rico Nasty released her masterful interpretation on Wednesday (July 31). The rapper's high-spirited flow adds to the intensity of the song. Spin the track below.